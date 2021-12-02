ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Today's D Brief: Shutdown latest; Blinken, Lavrov in Stockholm; Army's 5 Pacific tasks; China's influence machine; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson
Defense One
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShutdown averted—or just shortened? U.S. lawmakers are expected to reach a deal to fund the government through Feb. 18, with the House poised for a vote possibly today, which could be followed by swift action in the Senate ahead of the Saturday 12:01 a.m. ET deadline. It’s called the “Further Extending...

POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
BigCountryHomepage

U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will continue to compete and will “have […]
Defense One

Diplomacy Is the Key to Reducing US Forces in the Mideast

U.S. military posture is a perfect example of the interdependence between defense strategy and foreign policy. Defense professionals in the Pentagon can come up with the best ideas for where and how the United States should station its troops and military assets overseas, but without the necessary U.S. diplomacy to secure security agreements or understandings with global allies and partners, those concepts will not be implementable.
Washington Post

U.S. warns it has ‘tools’ to deal with Iran if nuclear talks fail

The United States is “making decisions” and preparing “for a world in which there is no return” to the Iran nuclear deal, a senior State Department official said over the weekend, following last week’s disappointing negotiations over resuming the 2015 accord. “We’ve been waiting patiently for five and a half...
hngn.com

China and Russia Potential Alliance With Iran Could Form Triumvirate; West Needs Tehran To Heel or Face Jeopardy

Western nations are worried that Iran could be allied to China and Russia and ignore them on the nuclear table if Tehran pulls away, it is a problem for NATO and the US. If such a triumvirate is formed with the Middle East, Far-Eastern Asia, and Eastern Europe, which Iran, China, and Russia do form a power bloc, it would be a worst-case scenario to play out. Tehran is another nuclear power in the making and has significant armed forces.
Defense One

Defense Business Brief: Shutdown averted; Ship-launched hypersonic defenses; Reagan Forum on deck; and more.

There will be no government shutdown, at least for another two months. The House and Senate each passed a continuing resolution that funds the government through Feb. 18. Should Congress fail to pass an appropriation bill (or another CR) by then, it will be the fifth-longest stretch without a defense appropriations bill since at least 1977. All five have been within the past 11 years. The record was set in fiscal 2017, when 216 days passed before a defense appropriations act was finally passed, according to Center for Strategic and International Studies data.
Defense One

The Army Brief: Army’s place in the Pacific; Defense budget delays; Partnering with Taliban; and more...

Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Army’s role in a Pacific conflict. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth believes the Army will have several critical roles to play in support of the other military services if conflict occurs in the Indo-Pacific region, Defense One reports. Those “core tasks” include protecting bases, supply distribution, and fielding long-range fires.
Blinken urges Russia’s Lavrov to take diplomatic exit from Ukraine crisis

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Russian opposite number on Thursday to warn him face-to-face of the “serious consequences” Russia would suffer if it invaded Ukraine and to urge him to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis. Blinken delivered the warning to Russian Foreign...
KTEN.com

Blinken and Lavrov meet amid tensions over Russia's intentions in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden, amid growing concern among Western powers that Russia is seeking to invade Ukraine. Blinken said he and Lavrov would report the details of their meeting back to President Joe Biden and President Vladimir...
US News and World Report

Blinken Confronts Russia's Lavrov on Ukraine, Warns of 'Severe Costs'

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Moscow of the "severe costs" Russia would pay if it invaded Ukraine, urging his Russian counterpart on Thursday to seek a diplomatic exit from the crisis. Blinken delivered the warning to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at what he called...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial. Secretary Blinken addressed Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, including its military movements near Ukraine’s borders. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ call for Russia to pull back its forces and return to a peacetime posture and to adhere to the Minsk agreements and a ceasefire in the Donbas. He underscored that the best path forward is diplomacy in conjunction with the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, a process the United States is willing and ready to support. Should Moscow choose the path of military escalation, the Secretary made clear that the United States and our allies are prepared to impose significant costs. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister noted the importance of continued coordination on issues in the bilateral relationship and where interests are aligned, including when it comes to blocking Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon. The two also discussed the Caucasus, and the Secretary welcomed the resumption of direct dialogue between the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Secretary also raised the unjust detentions of Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed and underscored the priority we attach to their prompt release.
USNI News

SECARMY Wormuth Pitches Army’s Next Role in the Western Pacific

The Army wants to shift its posture in the Western Pacific from a heavy concentration in the Korean peninsula to a more dispersed force throughout the theater, without stationing more soldiers in the Indo-Pacific, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said Wednesday. “We want to be flexible” in meeting the challenges from...
Defense One

China’s Hypersonic Test ‘Increases Tension in the Region,’ Pentagon Chief Says

SEOUL—Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged Thursday that China’s hypersonic test in July had boosted unease in the region, but downplayed it as just one of many concerning behaviors. “We have concerns about the military capabilities the [People’s Republic of China] continues to pursue, and the pursuit of those capabilities increases...
US News and World Report

State Dept Says Blinken to Meet Russia's Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm

RIGA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe (OSCE) summit in Stockholm on Thursday, a senior State Department official said. The meeting comes at a...
