ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Mass’ Star Ann Dowd On The Emotional Story Of Grief And Forgiveness: “When You Are Ready, A Way Through Is Always Possible”

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTdjH_0dCU9ykq00

One of the most notable actresses working today, Ann Dowd has become a household name, having played everything from a deranged cult leader in HBO series The Leftovers to the chilling Aunt Lydia in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale— performances that got her an Emmy nomination and a win, respectively . And now, there’s much Oscar buzz around her stunning performance in Fran Krantz’s film Mass , in which she plays a grieving mother on the other side of a school shooting, alongside her onscreen husband Reed Birney, Martha Plimpton and Jason Isaacs. Here, Dowd discusses Mass and what she hopes audiences will take from it.

DEADLINE: Given the subject matter, making this film had to be extremely emotional.

ANN DOWD : Well, Fran thought everything out carefully, given the money and the time we had. The shooting schedule was interesting as the beginning and ending were the only thing shot out of sequence, but everything that took place in that room was shot sequentially. Fran was not in the room shooting, he was outside as they kept the video village away from the actual set. The experience was intensely private and that doesn’t happen often.

We shot 12 pages of dialogue a day. Normally, If I heard this on any other set I’d say, “On what planet?” However, due to the nature of the material it had to be done and I didn’t mind. We had the two-and-a-half days of rehearsal three weeks prior, which isn’t a lot, but it established clarity of text. We all knew what we were talking about, but we also came to trust each other tremendously and we knew we were safe with one another.

DEADLINE: What is it about this role and the script that made you say, “Yes, this is for me.”

DOWD : The script is extremely well written, clear and intentional. It’s very carefully thought and felt through, by Fran. Being an actor turned director, he knows what it is to drop into each human being and give them their own story. He did that remarkably well, so I knew right away I would do it. But also, I really admired Linda as a character. She’s an extraordinary and strong individual, so I was drawn to her.  At the same time, I was properly scared because I wondered If I could drop into this level of grief for the time necessary, while showing respect to this character and story.

The added thing here was the responsibility as an actor of showing respect to the experience because this is a real thing in the world and you’re dropping into a place where I don’t know what that experience is like. But I thought to myself “I’m going to do the best I can.”

DEADLINE: You talk about responsibility and another one of your films come to mind: Craig Zobel’s Compliance . In the film, a normal day at a fast food chain turns into a day of horror for one female employee, and the character you play, Sandra, is the ringleader and the one who believes in authority. The character feels similar to Linda ( Mass ) in that the character holds a similar level of grief although the scenarios are different. Can you chat a little about that?

DOWD : Being able to hold a level of grief is a comfortable place for me. I don’t know why. I think it is for actors in general because we know we’re safe. As for Compliance, people have asked a lot of questions about how a situation like this can manifest, and I answered that for any woman in the world certain influences can cloud your judgement. For example, I was raised in a very loving family and strong tenants were deferred to authority and deferred to the church. Now, if you’ve been shamed early on in life and told that your opinion is worthless, that voice says, “My opinion, my conscience is what leads the way. Not what someone else tells me is important, if that is a possible thing.” Well, that character in Compliance didn’t have that. What Linda and Sandra share is that what we see is that everything isn’t in black and white. Those gray areas are where the intrigue happens.

DEADLINE: Do you have a personal method of decompressing such emotionally charged material that the characters deal with in Mass ?

DOWD : I would say the reason actors can do the deep dive is that we don’t take the consequences home with us. I’m afraid to use this phrase because it doesn’t sound proper but It’s make believe for us. It doesn’t mean that things aren’t challenging, but there is a difference between personal suffering and the suffering of character–and that balance is hugely important. And when you feel it start to shift to self, then a red flag goes up. If it ever becomes about personal suffering then I can’t come back to set every day, and the story becomes about me, not about the character. Setting those boundaries over time becomes essential. With the four of us (Jason Issacs, Martha Plimpton, and Reed Birney), no one was precious about it. Between takes, you can’t imagine the laughter. Shooting was dependent upon the natural light of the day and when the sun went down, so did we, if that makes sense.

DEADLINE: There’s been a lot of talk about awards, and Oscars , and Golden Globes and all that. Is that something that you care about?

DOWD : I’ll never forget the feeling of winning an Emmy. I didn’t think it was going to happen, and when it did, I was stunned and grateful. It was such a lovely moment. I tell myself, as you get drawn into these hopes and wishes, it’s good to keep a balance.  I just remind myself, just stick to the work, focus there, and everything will sort itself out. Awards are lovely, however if you overly focus on them, it’s possible to lose your way.

DEADLINE: What do you want audiences to take away from watching Mass ?

DOWD : The takeaway would be, when you are ready, a way through is always possible. If we can put aside those voices that scream at us when we feel so unsettled. If we can lay them down, and step in, and listen to others, the walls drop, and it is an extraordinary experience. I’ve had it a few times in my life when I’m sure I’m the one who’s right, and somehow the person in front of me shares their grief, and their tears, and it’s all over. All you want is to hold them, and vice versa. There is always a way through. Just don’t leave the room.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lisa Brown Dies: Actress Most Known For Her Roles On ‘Guiding Light’ And ‘As The World Turns’ Was 67

Television Soap opera actress Lisa Brown died on November 24 at age 67. Brown is most known for her roles on Guiding Light and As The World Turns. On Guiding Light, she played Nola Reardon from 1980-1985, and while working on the show she also starred in the broadway adaptation of 42nd Street. On As The World Turns, Brown held the role of Iva Snyder from 1985-1994.  “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades. She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland (Guiding Light head...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Bad Monkey’: Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith & Meredith Hagner Join Vince Vaughn In Bill Lawrence’s Apple TV+ Series

Michelle Monaghan (The Path, True Detective), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party, Vacation Friends) are set to star alongside Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey, an Apple TV+ drama written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Additionally, Marcos Siega (Dexter, The Flight Attendant) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the first episode. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Idol’: HBO’s Music Industry Drama Series Adds Six To Cast

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Reed Birney
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Ron Howard Shares Story Of ‘Dennis The Menace’ Star Jay North’s Harsh Work Day

In the 1959 sitcom Dennis the Menace, Jay North starred as the titular Dennis, the well-meaning but troublesome boy based on a comic series of the same name. While North was working his breakout role, Ron Howard was still acting as an extra or minor character in programs just like this. Just because he was in the background, though, didn’t mean Howard didn’t have a front row seat to North’s working conditions, which disturbed him greatly.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Golden Globe Winner Tom Hanks Was “Almost Killed” While Filming the Movie 'Cast Away'

From Forrest Gump to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tom Hanks has always given it his all for every single one of his movies. It's why, after all, he is received the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes. But little do his fans know that while working on one of his most iconic films, Cast Away, the world almost lost the 63-year-old acting legend.
MOVIES
homenewshere.com

'Father, Son, and House of Gucci': The real-life story behind the film

The star-studded new Ridley Scott film ‘House of Gucci,’ is in theatres from November 26, and promises plenty of greed, deception and murder!. Main character Patrizia Reggiani is played by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver plays her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, whom she hired a hitman to kill. Fact is sometimes...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo
Variety

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church Starring in ‘The Estate,’ Farce About Inheritance Fight

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church will star in “The Estate,” the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill. The film is from writer and director Dean Craig, who mined family dysfunction in the script for “Death at a Funeral.” Craig recently made his feature directorial debut with “Love Wedding Repeat,” a romantic comedy with Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn that debuted in 2020 on Netflix. Collette was nominated for an Oscar for “The Sixth Sense” and earned raves for her work in “Hereditary” and...
MOVIES
Decider

Jennifer Aniston Will Star As Blair Warner In Upcoming Live ‘Facts Of Life’ Special on ABC

The full cast for ABC’s upcoming Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life special has been announced, and it’s a truly star-studded affair. Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn, and Allison Tolman will play the iconic private school girls at the center of Facts of Life, who occasionally cross paths with characters from Diff’rent Strokes.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Who Was Adrienne Shelly, Late Subject of HBO Doc ‘Adrienne’?

Fifteen years after Adrienne Shelly’s life was cut short, the actress and filmmaker is getting another moment in the spotlight, thanks to an HBO documentary directed by her husband, Andy Ostroy. The 100-minute film Adrienne (premiering December 1) focuses on Shelly’s life, death, and legacy as a Hollywood star who was just hitting her stride.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES
Variety

Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ Nabs Laura Benanti for a Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu’s upcoming comedy “Life & Beth” nabbed Laura Benanti for a recurring guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively. Benanti will play Jane, a struggling mother, in the series from Amy Schumer, who writes, directs, executive produces and stars as the titular character. While Beth’s life looks good on paper — from her job as a wine distributor to her long-term relationship and cosmopolitan life in Manhattan — a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, which changes her life forever. The show will center flashbacks to teenage Beth, which allows her to realize how she became who she is,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Nathan Lane Teases Possible Return Of The Dimas’ To ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Nathan Lane teases his Only Murders in the Building character Teddy Dimas could be back for Season 2—and Dimas’ son Theo (James Caverly) may not be too far behind. “We don’t know,” Lane told Deadline during a TCA panel for the Hulu series on Thursday. “We’re not allowed to say under pain of death. Send those cards and letters that you want to see more of the Dimas’. In fact, a Dimas spinoff would really be spectacular.” Lane continued, “I had a great time, in particular, working with James. He’s a really gifted young actor and he really knocked it out of...
TV SERIES
Collider

Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. Join 'Queer as Folk' Reboot Series

Juliette Lewis and Ed Begley Jr. will be appearing in the upcoming Queer as Folk reboot. Peacock announced this week that they will have recurring guest star roles in the reboot of the 1999-2000 British series. Also announced as part of the reboot series cast is Armand Fields (Work in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Rob Schneider Joins Crime Drama ‘Dead Wrong’; Caitlin Carmichael To Topline Indie ‘Roadkill’

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Schneider (The Wrong Missy, SNL) has joined the cast of writer-director Rick Bieber’s indie, Dead Wrong. He’ll star alongside Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Katrina Bowden (30 Rock), Derek Smith (What/If), Chelsea Debo (Separation), Rosalie Ward (Saints & Sinners), Chet Hanks (Your Honor) and Joshua Bitton (Red Riding Hoods). The crime drama based on K.E. Clark’s novel Deadly Instinct follows Billy Evans (Smith), a narcissist of psychotic proportions who, blinded with jealousy over the wealth accumulated by his best friend and local mob boss (Hanks), schemes to steal his infant son to obtain a multi-million dollar settlement from the hospital’s insurance...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Preview: With The Golden Globes On Ice, Will SAG & Critics Choice Nominations Write Oscar’s New Script?

For the past several years I have written a variation of this column that almost always pairs an analysis of potential SAG Awards and Golden Globe nominees, as well as throwing in some speculation about the way winds are blowing with the often very predictive Critics Choice Awards (I am a member). All three of these groups traffic in movie and television categories and can be right more often than they are wrong. They also serve as kind of a roadmap for Oscar voters, whose chance to fill out their ballots comes much later down the line in the seemingly...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy