Music

Apple Music Names The Weeknd as Global Artist of the Year

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7Npe_0dCU9rZl00

While the Recording Academy may have overlooked Abel for the Grammys despite having one of the most successful projects of 2020 in "After Hours," The Weeknd was named global artist of the year at the 2021 Apple Music Awards.

Vibe

Tyler, The Creator Delivers Powerful Performance Of “MASSA” At The 2021 American Music Awards

Tyler, the Creator took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards for the first time with a performance of “MASSA,” a fan-favorite from the rapper’s Call Me If You Get Lost album, on Sunday evening (Nov. 21). Performing in front of a teal-colored house covered in snow, Tyler stuck to his recurring lumberjack steez, clad in a brown coat, white shorts, socks, house slippers, and his customary Baudelaire hat. Amid a faint round of applause from the crowd, Tyler delved into his set, rapping “Massa couldn’t catch me, my legs long than a bitch/Got too much self-respect, I wash my...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Apple Music Releases 2021 Year-End Charts: BTS Wins ‘Top Streamed Song’

Apart from announcing the winners of the third annual Apple Music Awards recognizing the best artists of 2021 and their influence on global culture, Apple Music has also unveiled its Top 100 charts today for 2021. Some of the key year-end charts the streaming service is sharing are: Top Streamed...
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up.
MUSIC
featureweekly.com

American Music Awards 2021: BTS make history as they win artist of the year

At the 2021 American Music Awards, BTS was named Artist of the Year, the night’s highest prize!. On November 21, the 2021 American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. BTS was present at the presentation and won all three prizes for which they were nominated: Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song for “Butter,” and Artist of the Year. BTS competed against Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd for Artist of the Year.
MUSIC
