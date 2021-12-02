Apple Music Names The Weeknd as Global Artist of the Year

Tyler, the Creator took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards for the first time with a performance of “MASSA,” a fan-favorite from the rapper’s Call Me If You Get Lost album, on Sunday evening (Nov. 21). Performing in front of a teal-colored house covered in snow, Tyler stuck to his recurring lumberjack steez, clad in a brown coat, white shorts, socks, house slippers, and his customary Baudelaire hat.
Amid a faint round of applause from the crowd, Tyler delved into his set, rapping “Massa couldn’t catch me, my legs long than a bitch/Got too much self-respect, I wash my...
Comments / 0