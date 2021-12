The last time Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent was in America for work, he was gazing at a Californian sunset during his June 2019 menswear show in Malibu, the models snaking their way across the decked runway as the sun slowly slid down into the Pacific. Two years later, but in reality what actually feels like a lifetime, it is sunrises which are on Vaccarello’s mind. Fifty-five of them to be precise, all paintings by the New York-based artist Sho Shibuya. They are being exhibited in Miami during Art Basel at a temporary outdoors space at Beachfront at 17th Street, the latest art happening from the Saint Laurent Rive Droite Ephemeral Gallery project.

