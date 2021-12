A Data With Destiny” launch window opens Dec 7 on a mission to deploy two spacecraft for BlackSky real-time geospatial intelligence constellation. LONG BEACH, Calif. (Rocket Lab PR) — Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, has today revealed its next Electron mission is scheduled to take place during a launch window that opens on December 7, 2021, fewer than three weeks since Rocket Lab’s most recent mission on November 18, 2021. These two missions for BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) occur 19 days apart and represent Rocket Lab’s quickest turnaround in its launch history.

