Fall Leaf Pick Up Program Concludes

Please place all leaves along the side of the road on lawn area within six feet (6’) of road edge. Placing leaves on lawn allows them to dry and the vacuum can pick them more easily. Leaves must not be placed on the roadway, as this can cause a traffic hazard and will not be picked up by the Road Department. Do not block storm drain inlets and drainage areas. Our leaf vacuum cannot pick up sticks and branches so please do not mix them with your leaf piles. Leaves can be placed in paper leaf bags but not in plastic bags. We collected about three hundred and one tons of leaves during our 2020 leaf collection. Thank you to all that participated.

