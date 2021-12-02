Fall Leaf Pick Up Program Concludes

The City of Huntingburg Street Department will pick up leaves next week on Monday, November 22; Tuesday, November 23; and Wednesday, November 24. Leaves will be collected south of Highway 64 on Monday and Tuesday and north of Highway 64 on Wednesday. Leaves will not be collected on Thursday or Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Please place all leaves along the side of the road on lawn area within six feet (6’) of road edge. Placing leaves on lawn allows them to dry and the vacuum can pick them more easily. Leaves must not be placed on the roadway, as this can cause a traffic hazard and will not be picked up by the Road Department. Do not block storm drain inlets and drainage areas. Our leaf vacuum cannot pick up sticks and branches so please do not mix them with your leaf piles. Leaves can be placed in paper leaf bags but not in plastic bags. We collected about three hundred and one tons of leaves during our 2020 leaf collection. Thank you to all that participated.
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Waynesboro is beginning its scheduled leaf collection on Monday, with the collection effort expected to conclude on Dec. 23. Collection is dependent upon weather. City crews are unable to collect leaves during rain or snow conditions; wet, soggy or frozen leaves can...
The last day to place leaves at the curb for pick-up is Monday, November 29th. Once the final pass through town is complete, you can place your leaves in bags and put them out with your refuse for collection on your regular garbage day. There is no Spring loose leaf collection.
The curbside leaf collection program will take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021. To schedule a pick up, please call republic services at (724) 887-9400. Residents should place their leaves at the curb on the evening before pickup. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable leaf bags. Leaves placed in plastic...
Republic Services will begin curbside leaf pick up on Monday, November 1, 2021. Set leaves out on the curb in paper bags only. On your regular trash day, one truck will pick up the trash, another will pick up the leaves. The curbside leaf collection will end on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Mother nature has finally let the trees drop their leaves and the city of Lima is gearing up for their leaf removal program. Starting Monday city crews will be collecting leaves starting in the first ward. They will also hit the 4th, 5th and 6th wards in this round. They are asking residents to take time over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to rake leaves to the tree lawn.
Leaf pick up in Washington has started. Residents are reminded that leaves must be raked to the curb, not into the street area. The areas for pick up will be published in the Washington Times Herald and on Facebook. There will be two complete rounds made through the city streets and one complete round through the alleys.
Last Updated on December 3, 2021 by Logansport Street Department. UPDATE as of Dec. 3, 2021: The last day that the Logansport Street Department will have the leaf vacs out for the season will be Friday, Dec. 10. After that date, please place leaves in paper lawn and leaf bags by your trash receptacle.
Concord's Fall Leaf Collection will return with bulk collection starting November 1 and bagged collection starting November 22. Bulk leaf collection will continue as weather permits through December 10. Participating residents may rake leaves loosely to the curb for a one-time collection. Crews from Concord General Services will collect leaves in different areas of the city, focusing on residential areas within the City’s drainage system. Starting locations alternate each year; this year crew one will start at Blossom Hill Cemetery and work south, crew two will start on Elm Street in Penacook and work south, and crew three will start on Manchester Street and work north on the east side of the river.
In order to promote efficient pickup, please do not park your vehicles within 20 feet; of the leaf piles. Leaves must be at the curb in neat windrows for pick up. Do not place leaves in the street prior to October 11. Gum balls are permitted to be included in leaf piles, but leaf piles containing branches or other material will not be picked up. Bagged leaves must be removed from the bags prior to placement at the curb.
