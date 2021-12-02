Building your new golf game means identifying swing basics

Don’t count out Tiger Woods just yet. One of golf’s all-time greats, who has been out of action since being badly injured in a February car crash, showed today he’s not done. Woods shared a video Sunday on social media showing him back on a golf course. His smooth swing is apparently still there, as the video depicted him driving a ball down the fairway. The posts are the first since April by Woods and the first action shots since the car crash that injured his right leg and foot. The three-second clip includes the caption, “Making progress.” Woods is 45, and reportedly is wearing a compression sock on his right leg to improve blood flow. Making progress pic.twitter.com/sVQkxEHJmq — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 21, 2021

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO