UNICEF and ILO in partnership with the European Union launch a new national disability allowance to provide cash support to people with disabilities living in Lebanon

ilo.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT, 2nd December 2021 ¬– The economic depression Lebanon is facing has led to rapidly rising vulnerability and exacerbating inequalities. This is specifically the case for vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities. On this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, UNICEF and ILO partnered with the European...

www.ilo.org

