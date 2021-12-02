ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financials Between Nike and USA Track & Field Reportedly Under Investigation

By Shoshy Ciment
 1 day ago
A criminal investigation is looking into the financial relationship between USA Track & Field (USATF) and Nike.

According to a report from Runner’s World , the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has requested financial documents from USATF, the governing body of professional running in the U.S., and three companies, including Nike, a corporate sponsor. Marketing firm Matchbook Creative, which had worked with Nike an USATF in the past, and commercial rights advisory firm Bevilacqua Helfant Ventures LLC, which lists USATF as a client, are also being asked to provide financial details for the investigation.

In a statement to FN, Nike said it believes in “compliance with laws and fair play in all sports and would be committed to cooperating with any government investigation into this matter.”

The grand jury subpoena also reportedly asked for details regarding the business dealings of USATF CEO Max Siegel.

“USATF is not able to confirm the existence of any investigation,” USATF told Runner’s World in a statement. “However, the Organization stands ready to fully and transparently cooperate with any government inquiry. We are committed to our mission to drive competitive excellence and popular engagement in the sport.”

USATF is a longtime Nike partner. The two bodies
signed a deal in April 2014 that would extend their partnership from 2017 to 2040. While the value was never disclosed, reports estimated the deal to be worth at least $400 million. Bevilacqua Helfant reportedly negotiated the deal.

When the deal was inked, Siegel said in a statement, “This new deal is a game-changer for the sport and what USATF will be able to offer all of our constituents. In working together with Nike, we placed an emphasis on growth as well as scope, so we can broaden the level and breadth of support for all USATF programs. Nike’s support for USA Track & Field and the sport as a whole is unmatched, and we look forward to this new era of collaboration.”

FN has reached out to Bevilacqua Helfant and USATF for comment. Matchbook Creative could not be reached for comment.

Sourcing Journal

Nike Targeted in Xinjiang Complaint Amid Track-and-Field Criminal Probe

The complaint comes as federal prosecutors are subpoenaing USA Track & Field to learn more about its financial relationship with Nike. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
runningmagazine.ca

USATF’s and Nike’s relationship under criminal investigation

A grand jury is reportedly investigating the financial relationship between Nike and U.S.A. Track and Field. According to a report by Runner’s World, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has requested documents pertaining to USATF, its board of directors and three businesses, including Nike, Indianapolis marketing firm Matchbook Creative and New York media and commercial rights advisory firm Bevilacqua Helfant Ventures LLC.
Sourcing Journal

Nike, Puma, Under Armour ‘Too Optimistic’ About Vietnam Comeback?

Analysts with BofA Securities believe sportswear companies need to rein in their expectations for Vietnam’s return to normal. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
sneakernews.com

Nike Doubles Down On Their Double-Swooshed Air Force 1

Over-branding is not uncommon throughout Nike’s GRs. Only a couple years ago, the brand went heavy on their Swoosh, multiplying it across their most classic silhouettes. And though not quite as busy, they maintain the same energy with this version of the Air Force 1, presenting the logo twice in one fell swoop.
