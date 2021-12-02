ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Rebelclash presents: Dance Haffi Nice

skiddle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Curated by RebelClash, bringing to you a cultural musical melting pot that represents our generational movement of togetherness. A...

www.skiddle.com

mymixfm.com

A clown and an orchestra: conductor brings love of music to the stage

LONDON (Reuters) – Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra hopes to entice audiences with her love of classical music through a new multi-disciplinary performance in which she pairs an orchestra and a clown on stage. De la Parra, who has conducted more than 100 orchestras including the London Philharmonic and...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Past Present/Connecting to Cohan – an inspirational journey into dance history

When I first started watching dance there were two worlds – ballet and contemporary dance - and the two were on separate paths. The contemporary course was set by Martha Graham and her disciples, one of the most distinguished of whom was the choreographer Robert Cohan. When this charismatic American became the founding artistic director of London Contemporary Dance Theatre in 1969, it appeared as if the future was charted.
THEATER & DANCE
Grand Haven Tribune

Student Dance Showcase to be presented Dec. 4

HOLLAND — The Hope College Department of Dance will present its annual fall Student Dance Showcase concerts on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Knickerbocker Theatre. The performances will be at 6 and 7:45 p.m. The public is invited and admission is free.
HOLLAND, MI
culturemap.com

Texas Theatre and Dance presents kin • song: ode to disability ancestors

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. kin • song: ode to disability ancestors is a digital performance ritual, a cybernetic seance. Through monologue, dialogue, puppetry, song and dance, they will join creative forces to call upon the ghosts of their disability ancestors, waking them from their unmarked graves to join us in an act of mourning, celebration and care. Here, in the sacred timespace of performance, we will name them, claim them and honor their brilliance, all before (finally) laying them to rest.
TEXAS STATE
skiddle.com

EGG LDN PRES: PARABLE W/ KOLLEKTIV TURMSTRASSE LIVE

EGG SATURDAYS EGG LDN PRES: PARABLE W/ KOLLEKTIV TURMSTRASSE LIVE. EGG LDN PRES: PARABLE W/ KOLLEKTIV TURMSTRASSE LIVE. There are few artists operating in the house/techno milieu who offer much beyond functionality in their music. Those who bring more than this to the table always stand out from the crowd. Hamburg/Berlin duo Kollektiv Turmstrasse (Christian Hilscher and Nico Plagemann) are one of those rare acts whose music caters to both body and soul. “The journey has always been more important to us than the reward” Christian and Nico say on their future with music. “There is a lot to discover along the way and it might just be that the detour is the more scenic route to the next goal.” With such an organic pulse running through their productions, it should come as no surprise that they hope their career progresses in a similarly unforced fashion. We welcome back Kollektiv Turmstrasse to the Middle Floor!
BEAUTY & FASHION
skiddle.com

ENRG Presents KETTAMA, Hammer & Blehrin

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) ENRG RETURN with a HUGE list of acts across their Autumn shows. Fewer than 15% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. /// TICKETS ON SALE TUES 3RD AUG AT 10AM. SATURDAY 4TH DECEMBER 2021. INVISIBLE WIND FACTORY...
MUSIC
leeclarion.com

Unity Dance Troupe to present ‘Scrooge’ adaption

Unity Dance Troupe has annually performed “Scrooge” based on Charles Dickens’ novel “A Christmas Carol” for three years but tweaked the show this year, creating a unique experience for attendees. Unity has adapted “Scrooge” into a Broadway-style production featuring original musical compositions, live instrumentals, dance and acting. Sydney Gobble, a...
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Alas Dance Company presents Fantasma

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Alas Dance Company presents Fantasma, an original dance performance with choreography by Lídice Nuñez that incorporates lyrical singing and visual arts to commemorate the closing of the artistic installation entitled "Fantasma."
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

London Sinfonietta/Edmon Colomer – Gerhard’s starry exuberance makes welcome return

The 50th anniversary last year of the death of Roberto Gerhard passed almost unnoticed, at least in the UK, where the Catalan-born composer lived for the last 32 years of his life. Since Opera North staged his opera La Duenna in 1992, very few of Gerhard’s major works have been heard here; his brilliantly coloured, incident-packed scores have effectively vanished from our concert halls.
PERFORMING ARTS
mypaperonline.com

CCM Presents Music and Dance Performances

After months of rehearsing, students and faculty from the Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies at County College of Morris (CCM) will present two shows this December highlighting various performance skills and talents, including music, singing and dancing. The Winter Music Concert, which takes place Friday, December 3,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Stereogum

Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Jupiter’s Dance”

Early next year, Alynda Segarra’s project Hurray For The Riff Raff will release the new album Life On Earth. We’ve already posted the album’s first single, the swaggering rocker “Rhododendron.” Today, we get to hear another track from the LP, and it goes in a completely different direction. On the...
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Christmas Old and New

A concert of a cappella Christmas music through the ages from Renaissance composers to contemporary choral works and favourite traditional carols. The Scottish Chamber Choir returns to live performance under direction of Iain McLarty with two Christmas concerts of beautiful a cappella music in the intimate setting of Rosslyn Chapel and the resonant acoustic of Greenbank Parish Church in Edinburgh. The programme begins with a triumphant setting of O Come, O Come Emmanuel by contemporary composer Ola Gjeilo and then travels back and forth through time, encompassing the evocative delicacy of Victoria’s O Magnum Mysterium and the celebratory energy of Handl’s Resonet in laudibus to Tavener’s modern jewel The Lamb and Rutter’s exquisite There is a Flower.
MUSIC
southernminn.com

Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance presents 'Solstånd'

The Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Solstånd,” a devised slow tempo play in the style of Japanese theatre artist Shogo Ohta. Performances are Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre. The...
THEATER & DANCE
classical-music.com

The best performances of Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns’

Amassing millions of hits on YouTube, ‘Send in the Clowns’ is one of Sondheim‘s most recognisable tunes, but few people know where it comes from, because it has developed a life outside the musical it comes from. The song appears in the second act of Sondheim’s 1973 musical A Little Night Music, in which the character Desirée reflects on the disappointments of her life.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

This Sunday : «A Very Operatic Christmas» at Théatre Maisonneuve

The Canadian group Lyrico, in concert for the first time in Montreal, is proud to present A Very Operatic Christmas, on December 5th, at 7:30 p.m. at Place des Arts’ Théâtre Maisonneuve. The ensemble is a classical crossover trio comprised of Marco Bocchicchio, Sam Champagne, and Matthew Adam. Together, they bring classically-trained voices to beautiful melodies, from opera to pop.
PERFORMING ARTS
skiddle.com

The Hallé - Messiah

The Hallé and Hallé Choir perform Handel's Messiah, conducted by Sofi Jeannin. Tried out in Chester, when the notoriously grumpy Handel lost his temper with one poor soul from the cathedral choir, Messiah was premiered triumphantly in Dublin in 1742. Curiously, when first heard in London the following year, it didn’t make such a strong impression. Handel, confident he’d composed a masterpiece, and ever the canny entrepreneur, didn’t revive it for a couple of years. Thereafter, it steadily grew in the public’s affection, hardly surprising given arias like ‘Rejoice greatly, O daughters of Zion’ and ‘Why do the nations so furiously rage together’, let alone the thrilling choruses ‘Glory to God in the highest’, and, of course, ‘Hallelujah’. In her Hallé conducting debut, Sofi Jeannin, Chief Conductor of the BBC Singers, is joined by a crack quartet of British soloists.
RELIGION
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Kelley to present Native American songs, dance

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Fort Gibson resident Megan Kelley will be at the “Q” today at 4 p.m. to present Native American songs and dance. Megan has been dancing and competing since she was a young girl, and formerly held the title of Osage Tribal Princess in 2000. Megan combines her Cherokee, Osage, and Comanche heritage in her performances, which are engaging for all ages. She recently performed at “Embracing the Dawn,” the 2021 Oklahoma Arts Council Conference in Muskogee. In addition to her busy performance schedule, Megan serves as the public relations officer of the Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association (MONAA).
FORT GIBSON, OK
skiddle.com

SWG3 Presents MK

SWG3 welcomes back the house legend MK to the Galvanizers this December. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC

