Rebelclash presents: Dance Haffi Nice

EGG SATURDAYS EGG LDN PRES: PARABLE W/ KOLLEKTIV TURMSTRASSE LIVE. EGG LDN PRES: PARABLE W/ KOLLEKTIV TURMSTRASSE LIVE. There are few artists operating in the house/techno milieu who offer much beyond functionality in their music. Those who bring more than this to the table always stand out from the crowd. Hamburg/Berlin duo Kollektiv Turmstrasse (Christian Hilscher and Nico Plagemann) are one of those rare acts whose music caters to both body and soul. “The journey has always been more important to us than the reward” Christian and Nico say on their future with music. “There is a lot to discover along the way and it might just be that the detour is the more scenic route to the next goal.” With such an organic pulse running through their productions, it should come as no surprise that they hope their career progresses in a similarly unforced fashion. We welcome back Kollektiv Turmstrasse to the Middle Floor!

