KCII News staff recently completed training for reporting on courtroom proceedings. Due to issues in recent years involving journalists’ use of cameras and other equipment in Iowa’s district courtrooms, all are now required to complete free training from the Iowa Freedom of Information Council in order to use cameras, laptops, smart phones, or audio recording devices inside courtrooms. Those who only use pen and paper to cover court proceedings do not have to attend this training. Iowa FOI Council Executive Director Randy Evans and Iowa Judicial Branch Communications Director Steve Davis hosted one of several trainings across the state this fall in Mount Pleasant Friday, of which about a dozen people attended.

LAW ・ 13 DAYS AGO