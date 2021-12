It’s been a bit of a rough last couple of weeks for Broadway fans. November 26th marked the death of the creative mastermind behind some of Broadway’s greatest works. Before his passing at the age of 91, Stephen Sondheim crafted the music and/or lyrics for hits like Follies, A Little Night Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park With George, Into the Woods, and West Side Story. Unfortunately, one of the cast members of the ’61 film adaptation of the latter has joined Sondheim on the other side. Yvonne Wilder has passed away at the age of 84.

