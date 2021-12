Air Canada is adding 586 tons of cargo capacity, representing 3,223 cubic meters to support B.C.’s economic supply chain and the needs of its communities. Air Canada announced today that it has significantly increased cargo capacity into and out of Vancouver between November 21 and 30 from its hubs in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary as it works to ensure that the vital economic supply chain links in British Columbia are maintained following the impacts of last week’s flooding. In total, Air Canada is adding 586 tons of cargo capacity, representing 3,223 cubic meters to support B.C.’s economic supply chain and the needs of its communities. The additional capacity is equivalent in weight to approximately 860 adult moose.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO