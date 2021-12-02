Brighton suffer TRIPLE injury blow in West Ham draw with Graham Potter in the dark over extent of problems ahead of Southampton trip this weekend

Brighton & Hove Albion have had a terrific start to their ongoing Premier League campaign. They are currently seated comfortably on the 8th position of the points table, which is their best ever display in recent years and if they are able to keep this form running, the Seagulls can even compete for a spot in next season’s UEFA Conference league or even in the Europa League. Despite their brilliant performance so far, Brighton players were booed by their fans after yesterday’s 0-0 draw against Leeds United at home and it is something that has baffled their head coach Graham Potter.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO