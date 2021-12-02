ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton suffer TRIPLE injury blow in West Ham draw with Graham Potter in the dark over extent of problems ahead of Southampton trip this weekend

By Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton boss Graham Potter is counting the cost of Wednesday night's dramatic 1-1 draw at West Ham. Neal Maupay's last-minute...

