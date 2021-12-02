Public Notices

The Cleveland Hill Board of Education hosted a work session on Wednesday, Dec. 1, to discuss and review the current income limits offered by Cleveland Hill versus other local districts and municipalities for the senior tax exemption and disabled tax exemption. Note, however, that these tax exemptions are for low-income seniors and disabled homeowners and are unrelated to STAR or […]
Although the weather is cold and summer is a far cry away, the Cheektowaga Town Board found itself in disagreement regarding contracts for next summer’s planned Polish American Arts Festival. The event, which will be in its 42nd year, is slated to take place from July 29 through 31, and a resolution on the agenda of the town board’s last […]
It’s the final month of the year and the final chance of the federal government in distributing the stimulus payment to millions of Americans in need. That said, there’s an essential update involving these checks that everyone has to keep in mind. Folks are pretty much aware by now that...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is imposing a new COVID vaccine mandate on all staff at private schools, including religious and non-government school workers.
The order applies to about 56,000 employees at 938 schools across the city, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Friday. But is it enforceable?
Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Health announced all non-public school employees must get their first shot by Dec. 20.
According to the city, the order aligns with what the CDC recommends — that teachers and staff be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Officials said the city will offer vaccines to any schools that...
A State of Emergency for New York State is in effect as of Friday morning. Governor Hochul declared the order ahead of potential Covid spikes this winter, due to the already circulating Delta variant, and now- the Omicron variant. The order will allow the state health department to limit non-essential...
UNITED STATES (WWTI) — Federal Funds are available for low-income families to catch up on their past-due water and sewer bills. The funding is available through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. The program is based on the amount of past-due bills a household owes their drinking water or wastewater provider. The program will […]
NEW YORK — The city will institute a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees at nonpublic schools, including yeshivas, Catholic schools and other private schools, City Hall officials told NY1 on Thursday evening. Proof of at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required by Dec. 20. "We’re...
Sat. 4 East Aurora — Discover East Aurora’s rich history and some of its important landmarks. On this tour, you'll learn about the history of the village from its earliest days as well as some of its most prominent residents over the past two centuries. This tour will spotlight some of the unique businesses that call the Village of East […]
Fri. 3 Erin Hatton — Through extensive interviews with clients of The Salvation Army's work therapy programs, Hatton examines workers’ experiences within them, uncovering how these highly marginalized workers make sense of their rehab labor: how they articulate “work therapy’s” ideological foundations, and how they accept and/or challenge its terms and conditions. This discussion is presented as part of the […]
Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro has proposed a budget amendment package that would decrease the property tax levy by 8.1% and lower the property tax bills for all county residents in 2022. According to Todaro, the Erie County property tax levy has not been reduced since 2000. Todaro said the budget amendments proposed by the minority caucus would fully fund […]
On March 16, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 50 people. Since then, a multitude of events have been canceled and/or postponed. We will continue to update this section, removing canceled or postponed events. Confirm with the venue directly for specific event cancellations. Monday, Dec. 6 • Ceramics: 9 a.m. - noon • Frozen Meal […]
