Capital One planning to cease charging overdraft fees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re unhappy with your bank and often it applies fees to your account, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is stepping in to help. The CFPB is cracking down on banks that abuse overdraft fees, with plans to take action and punish banks that rely heavily on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees. The watchdog agency says U.S. banks collected an estimated $15.5 billion in these kinds of penalties in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America accounted for 44 percent of the total. The average fee for overdrawing an account this past year was around $34. CFPB wants to stop banks from taking advantage of vulnerable customers and anyone who needs help dealing with fees can submit a complaint to the watchdog agency. To submit a complaint, head to the agency’s website at this link. This past week, Capital One became the largest U.S. bank to say they will be ditching all overdraft fees and insufficient fund fees for customers.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO