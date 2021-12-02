ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital One planning to cease charging overdraft fees

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital One is reportedly giving up around $150 million in yearly revenue as they become the largest U.S. bank to...

www.fox28spokane.com

crowdfundinsider.com

CFPB on Overdraft Fees: Shift to Open Banking Will Make it Harder for Banks to Trap Customers Plagued by Fee Harvesting

The CFPB reported that non-sufficient funds (NSF) revenue reached an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, with most of this revenue accruing to the biggest banks in the US. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra hosted a press call on the overdraft fee problem stating he has asked the CFPB’s bank examiners to prioritize examinations of banks that are heavily reliant on overdraft charges.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital One#Bank Of America#U S Bank#Nix Overdraft#Cnbc
CBS Pittsburgh

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Taking Action Against Bank Overdraft Fees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re unhappy with your bank and often it applies fees to your account, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is stepping in to help. The CFPB is cracking down on banks that abuse overdraft fees, with plans to take action and punish banks that rely heavily on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees. The watchdog agency says U.S. banks collected an estimated $15.5 billion in these kinds of penalties in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America accounted for 44 percent of the total. The average fee for overdrawing an account this past year was around $34. CFPB wants to stop banks from taking advantage of vulnerable customers and anyone who needs help dealing with fees can submit a complaint to the watchdog agency. To submit a complaint, head to the agency’s website at this link. This past week, Capital One became the largest U.S. bank to say they will be ditching all overdraft fees and insufficient fund fees for customers.
CREDITS & LOANS
Wicked Local

Your Money: IRS now requires additional documentation for R&D credit refund claims

On Oct. 15, 2021, the IRS announced it is requiring additional documentation to be submitted by taxpayers seeking refunds attributable to the research and development (R&D) tax credit under Internal Revenue Code §41. The Chief Counsel memo issued by the IRS spells out the new requirements, which generally involve the taxpayer’s underlying research activities and projects. Although routinely requested during IRS audits, these items have not previously been required when submitting a valid R&D credit claim for refund.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
cbslocal.com

CFPB Taking Action On Overdraft Fees

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is stepping in to stop banks from taking advantage of vulnerable customers through overdraft and insufficient fund fees. KDKA's Jessica Guay has the story.
CREDITS & LOANS
thebalance.com

Federal Watchdog Snarls at Banks’ Overdraft Fees

If you’ve ever been dinged by your bank’s overdraft fees, you may be glad to hear that the government’s consumer watchdog has promised to scrutinize the practices of institutions that rely heavily on them. Key Takeaways. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a government watchdog, said Wednesday it would take a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Penny Hoarder

Capital One 360 Bank Review

Capital One made a splash in the nineties with unprecedented mass advertising for credit cards — so we’re sure you’ve heard of the company. You might not know, though, that it’s jumped on the online banking bandwagon over the past few years and has come out strong with digital-first banking services that rival competitors in traditional banks. It’s also continuing to improve its advantages. In early December, Capital One became the first of the nation’s biggest banks to eliminate all overdraft fees and by doing so gives up $150 million in annual revenue.
CREDITS & LOANS
Upworthy

Capital One is first big bank to eliminate overdraft fee, providing relief to vulnerable families

Capital One has become the first big bank to remove overdraft charges, providing relief to its customers. Overdraft charges have been a huge source of income for banks at the expense of their cash-strapped customers but now, banks are eliminating the charges after being heavily criticized for the same. "The bank account is a cornerstone of a person's financial life," said Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank. "Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families." The announcement made on Wednesday confirmed that the bank was removing all fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds, becoming the first big bank to do so, reported CNN Business.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

Credit card applications are on the rise

Americans are applying for credit cards at a rate not seen since before the pandemic. Close to 27% of U.S. consumers said in October that they had applied for a credit card in the past 12 months, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That is the highest level since 2019 and well above the record low of 16% recorded a year ago.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Warnings over new credit crisis as Christmas debt kicks in early

The Christmas adverts have been in full swing for weeks, and Black Friday sales still seem to be lingering on, with retailers using every tactic in the book to persuade people to part with their cash to celebrate the festive season.The data shows we’re more than happy to plough cash into this year’s festivities. In October we spent £600m on credit cards, the highest monthly amount since July 2020, according to data from the Bank of England.Between November 2020 and August 2021, applications for credit more than doubled according to data from Equifax, with 12 per cent more applications for...
BUSINESS

