Utility Work to Affect Baker Road this Weekend

 4 days ago

Utility work will result in the closure of a portion of Baker Road starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

To safely facilitate this work, Baker Road will be closed between Thurston Avenue and Ward Avenue. Warning signs will be placed notifying motorists of the utility work and detour routes. Area residents will have access to their properties at all times. This work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. the following day, Dec. 5, weather permitting.

For more information, contact Steve Butts with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at (757) 390-1539.

