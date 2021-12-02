ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

In Remembrance of Our Lady of the Rosary

By Matthew Christopher
Hidden City Philadelphia
Hidden City Philadelphia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament was originally founded as Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church. The congregation was an outgrowth of the neighboring Our Mother of Sorrows. The cornerstone of the church was laid in October 1888 with great fanfare. Over 1,000 people attended the ceremony, with multiple...

hiddencityphila.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hidden City Philadelphia

Finding Frank Furness in Northeast Philadelphia

Three Frank Furness building, hiding in plain sight in Northeast Philadelphia, might as well be in the witness protection program for their lack of notoriety. “Furness was known for his bold, eccentric designs during the Victorian Era, a style that fell out of favor in his later years and resulted in many of his more than 600 works being torn down,” said historian Patty McCarthy. Lucky for us, some of his buildings remain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Op-Ed: Save the Roundhouse!

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2021 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When it opened in 1962, the Philadelphia Police Administration Headquarters on Race Street, aka “the Roundhouse,” marked a new collaborative relationship between architectural design, engineering, and building technology that transformed how buildings are designed and constructed to this day. Philadelphia Planning Director Edmund Bacon’s mid-century plans for the area around Independence Mall called for a new police headquarters with an engaging community presence. Prominent Philadelphia School architectural firm Geddes, Brecher, Qualls and Cunningham (GBQC), and the preeminent structural engineer, Dr. August Komendant, fresh from their second-place finish in the Sydney Opera House competition, received the commission. The Roundhouse’s circular precast design descended directly from their proposed Sydney Opera House design (which, for a time, stood in first place), and was one of the first buildings constructed in the United States to use Schokbeton, the highly mechanized Dutch system for producing quality architectural precast concrete. An unprecedented 90 percent of the Roundhouse’s structure and finishes, inside and out, is composed of precast concrete.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Hidden City Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
272
Followers
119
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Hidden City Philadelphia of CultureTrust is dedicated to exploring Philadelphia’s urban landscape in all its complexity through journalism and public history.

 http://hiddencityphila.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy