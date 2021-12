Food Trucks for a Cause will be gathering at the YWCA in Lubbock, located at 6501 University Avenue, to raise money and toys to give to the community. On Sunday, December 5th, over 20 food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and music will be available for anyone to enjoy from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's asked that attendees bring new toys to donate to children in the Lubbock community.

