The movie 'Home Alone' is one of my guilty pleasure holiday movies. Sure, the ludicrous assumption that you could actually forget your own kid on a huge family vacation is a bit absurd. But I buy it every time. I love watching Kevin McCallister defend his home turf from the dim-witted Wet Bandits. I can quote lines from the movie, as I'm sure you can too. Now, just in time for the holidays, you can actually stay in the 'Home Alone' house via Airbnb.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO