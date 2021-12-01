Reflections of Nature

Economical genre filmmaking is generally a safe bet for independent filmmakers if done right. In A Savage Nature, director Paul Awad comfortably takes refuge in the home invasion subgenre, executing the tense moments we’ve come to expect with aplomb. Along the way, he also subverts expectations with a jarring narrative twist that colors what we’ve seen previously in an entirely new light. Additionally, a welcome surprise is that some performances are noteworthy enough to shine in a genre that isn’t typically a vehicle for such.
