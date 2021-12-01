Reflections of Nature

As I begin the eight days of Hanukkah with my family, and I clean off the previous year’s wax from our Hanukkah menorah (called a Hanukkiah), I am reminded of how I came to own this symbol of the Festival of Lights. It was 1970 and I was a aptain in the Army stationed in Belgium as the social work officer forthe 196th Station Hospital at SHAPE (the Supreme Headquarters of the Allied Powers Europe) located just outside of Mons, Belgium. My wife Phyllis and I were spending the weekend visiting Heidelberg, Germany. On a narrow street almost hidden behind the beautiful Heidelberg cathedral we came upon an antique shop.

