ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Preventing “Alien” Invasions

SpaceRef
 4 days ago

The search of life beyond our world is an exciting venture that may yield an enormous discovery in the not-too-distant future. However, space agencies around the world, including NASA and the European Space Agency, have long been aware of the potential risks of biological contamination and have set in place planetary...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Scientists Record Footage of Massive, Mysterious Jellyfish

Travel underwater in the Pacific Ocean for long enough and you might encounter a bizarre sight: a massive jellyfish that looks like something out of a science fiction film or psychedelic album cover. That would be Cyanea nozakii, known as the phantom jellyfish (or ghost jellyfish). From looking at its...
WILDLIFE
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
JSTOR Daily

The True Costs of Invasive Species

Invasive species present complex environmental and economic challenges to habitats everywhere. They can alter the food chain and cause lasting damage to the structure and/or health of an ecosystem, sometimes permanently impacting habitats, farms, and forests. In a study conducted by Sergio Alvarez and Daniel Solís, the researchers explored the short- and long-term economic costs of invasive species—and who should pay.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: how did crocodiles survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs?

How did the crocodiles survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs? – Éamonn, age 5, Western Australia Hi Éamonn! This is a great question, and one many scientists have asked. There are two main reasons. First, crocodiles can live for a very long time without food. Second, they lived in places that were the least affected when the asteroid hit Earth. When the asteroid hit earth About 66 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled Earth. But then a massive asteroid, more than 9 kilometres wide, slammed into the shallow sea near what is now Mexico. The explosion from this was so huge, it led...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered Why The Solar System Might Be Shaped Like a Croissant

The Solar System exists in a bubble. Wind and radiation from the Sun stream outwards, pushing out into interstellar space. This creates a boundary of solar influence, within which the objects in the Solar System are sheltered from powerful cosmic radiation. It's called the heliosphere, and understanding how it works is an important part of understanding our Solar System, and perhaps even how we, and all life on Earth, are able to be here. "How is this relevant for society? The bubble that surrounds us, produced by the Sun, offers protection from galactic cosmic rays, and the shape of it can affect how...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Neanderthal discovery reveals an important lesson for human gut health

The more ancient human fossils we discover, the more we become acquainted with how similar our faces and bodies may have been — but what about on the inside? Within us humans, we know our guts play host to a diverse community of microorganisms, and Neanderthals, it turns out, were no different.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
SCIENCE
heritagedaily.com

Lost world gives glimpse of planet before last Ice Age

A lost world in Mexico has offered scientists a glimpse of the planet before the last Ice Age. Scientists have identified a mangrove forest located on the San Pedro Martir River, which is the last remnant of an ancient ecosystem dating back 110,000 years ago. A mangrove is a shrub...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcgill University#Space Science#Space Travel#Space Exploration#The European Space Agency#Bioscience
TheConversationAU

Private space stations are coming. Will they be better than their predecessors?

A new era of space stations is about to kick off. NASA has announced three commercial space station proposals for development, joining an earlier proposal by Axiom Space. These proposals are the first attempts to create places for humans to live and work in space outside the framework of government space agencies. They’re part of what has been called “Space 4.0”, where space technology is driven by commercial opportunities. Many believe this is what it will take to get humans to Mars and beyond. There are currently two occupied space stations in low Earth orbit (less than 2,000km above Earth’s surface), both...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Geospace Dynamics Constellation: Exploring the Heart of Space Weather

The Geospace Dynamics Constellation mission - or GDC - is a team of satellites that will study Earth's upper atmosphere and provide the first direct global measurements of our planet's dynamic and complex interface with the space environment. This boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space is called the ionosphere-thermosphere (I-T)...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceRef

Hubble Gazes at a Dazzling Spiral Galaxy

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the spiral galaxy Mrk (Markarian) 1337, which is roughly 120 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Virgo. Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 snapped Mrk 1337 at a wide range of ultraviolet, visible, and infrared wavelengths, producing this richly detailed...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Tidal Vortices In The Sea of Okhotsk

Some of the highest diurnal tides in the world--nearly 14 meters (46 feet)--have been recorded in the Sea of Okhotsk. In the Russian Far East, narrow bays funnel and amplify the incoming tides, making it a prime location for tidal power generation. The transition from smooth, laminar flow to mixed,...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Tiny Galaxy Has an Unusually Large Black Hole And Scientists Aren't Sure Why

A tiny galaxy orbiting the Milky Way called Leo I could be harboring a huge secret. According to a new analysis, the central region of Leo I has an absolutely monster supermassive black hole, compared to the mass of the galaxy. The galaxy itself is around 20 million times the mass of the Sun. The black hole is around 3.3 million solar masses – around 16 percent of the total mass of the galaxy. Although there's a large uncertainty margin, the result is still a huge surprise. That mass of 3.3 million solar masses is pretty danged close to the mass of...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid worth nearly $5 billion will enter Earth’s orbit next week, NASA says

A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" space rock bigger than the Eiffel Tower will enter Earth’s orbit next week, according to NASA. The egg-shaped asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, is 1,082 feet (330 meters) long and will break into Earth’s orbit traveling at 14,700 mph (23,700 km/h) on Saturday, Dec. 11. Thankfully for all of our weekend plans, the asteroid is expected to skim past Earth at some distance without making impact, but it will still be closer to us than it has been in 20 years.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers -- and countless penguins. "The visibility was excellent," said Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH), who was on site to witness "totality" at 0746 GMT, with the "ring of fire" phase lasting just over 40 seconds. Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth. For the eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned. Totality was visible only in Antarctica, experienced by a small number of scientists, experts and adventure tourists -- who paid some $40,000 for the privilege.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

Colorado Space Company Will Help Build The Next Space Station

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to lead the way in the next-generation space race. It was announced Thursday that Sierra Space, based in Broomfield, has been selected by NASA to help build the next space station. The International Space Station was launched in 1998, and is quickly reaching the end of its life. For years, NASA has been planning its replacement and soliciting ideas from private companies to lower the price tag. Two companies – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Colorado’s Sierra Space will partner to build Orbital Reef. (credit: Orbital Reef) Orbital Reef is the future of continual manned presence in...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy