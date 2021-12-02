ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond Earth To Hold Space Property Rights Webinar

SpaceRef
 4 days ago

The Beyond Earth Institute (Beyond Earth), a non-partisan think tank supporting a long-term human presence in space, applauds Vice President Kamala Harris and the members of the U.S. National Space Council on the release of the “United States Space Priorities Framework” on December 1, 2021. Beyond Earth’s goals fully...

SpaceRef

Orbital Assembly Corporation Lauded by NASA as Part of the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program Process

Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC) the leader in providing low gravity technologies enabling humanity to work, play and thrive in the space ecosystem was pleased to have been received positive feedback in NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program (CLD)which announced funded providers yesterday. The CLD program is part of NASA’s...
SpaceRef

NASA Pre-proposal Teleconference for MAIANSE CONNECTing Indigenous Culture and Science Through Co-design of STEM Ecosystems (MAIANSE CONNECT)

MAIANSE CONNECTing Indigenous Culture and Science Through Co-design. of STEM Ecosystems (MAIANSE CONNECT) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) entitled Engagement Opportunities in NASA STEM (EONS) – 2022, solicits proposals for competitive funding opportunities in support of the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) administered by NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM). EONS-2022 is an omnibus announcement that includes a wide range of NASA STEM Engagement opportunities for basic and applied science and technology research and education. Specific opportunities will be issued periodically throughout the year as Appendices to this solicitation with individual requirements and milestones.
SpaceRef

Study suggests Sun is likely an unaccounted source of the Earth’s water

Curtin University researchers have helped unravel the enduring mystery of the origins of the Earth’s water, finding the Sun to be a surprising likely source. A University of Glasgow-led international team of researchers including those from Curtin’s Space Science and Technology Centre (SSTC) found the solar wind, comprised of charged particles from the Sun largely made of hydrogen ions, created water on the surface of dust grains carried on asteroids that smashed into the Earth during the early days of the Solar System.
SpaceRef

Discovery Of Sub-Earth Planet GJ 367b

The exoplanet GJ 367b orbits its star in an extremely short time. Only 8 hours, then a year has passed on this planet. We don't know anything like this from our solar system: Mercury is the fastest planet here with an orbital period of 88 days, compared to GJ 367b it is a lame snail. GJ 367b is a rocky planet that is much denser than Earth and similar in structure to Mercury. It probably has a large iron core. This precise characterisation is based on high-precision measurements of radius and mass – not a matter of course for exoplanets.GJ 367b orbits a dwarf star that is about half the size of the Sun. The radiation on the planet is enormous because of the small distance to the star: On the side of the planet facing the star, the temperature is between 1300° and 1500° Celsius. At such temperatures, iron and rocks melt. CREDIT SPP 1992 (Patricia Klein)
SpaceRef

Geospace Dynamics Constellation: Exploring the Heart of Space Weather

The Geospace Dynamics Constellation mission - or GDC - is a team of satellites that will study Earth's upper atmosphere and provide the first direct global measurements of our planet's dynamic and complex interface with the space environment. This boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space is called the ionosphere-thermosphere (I-T)...
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
the university of hawai'i system

Origins of Earth’s water could be solved in space dust analysis

A key mystery about the origins of Earth’s water may have been solved after an international team of scientists uncovered persuasive new evidence pointing to an unlikely culprit—the Sun. In a paper published in Nature Astronomy, a team of researchers, including two from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School...
Newswise

Growing food without soil on Earth and beyond

Newswise — Before pandemic-era panic buying strained food supply chains and emptied grocery store shelves, the United States food system was already in need of sustainable food production improvements. Interested in the ever-increasing food demands of suburban and urban populations, Erik Ervin saw an opportunity for the University of Delaware....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NASA will launch mission to crash into a near-Earth asteroid to try to change its motion in space

A NASA spacecraft that will deliberately crash into an asteroid is preparing to launch this week. The DART mission, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will lift off at 10:20 p.m. PT (1:20 a.m. ET) on November 23 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Live coverage of the event will air on NASA TV and the agency's site.
SpaceRef

Space Adventures’ Client to Participate in TRISH Research

Space Adventures, Inc. and the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) at Baylor College of Medicine announced today that human health and performance research will be a part of Yusaku Maezawa’s spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS) launching Dec. 8 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The research,...
SpaceRef

NASA Seeks Next Flight Directors for Human Spaceflight Missions

Lee esta nota de prensa en español aquí. NASA is looking for leaders for one of the best jobs on Earth for human spaceflight – including missions to the Moon – the position of flight director in mission control at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Applications for new...
SpaceRef

Measuring microlensing parallax via simultaneous observations from Chinese Space Station Telescope and Roman Telescope

Shi Yan, Wei Zhu (Tsinghua) Simultaneous observations from two spatially well-separated telescopes can lead to the measurements of the microlensing parallax parameter, an important quantity toward the determinations of the lens mass. The separation between Earth and Sun-Earth L2 point, ∼0.01 AU, is ideal for parallax measurements of short and ultra-short (∼1\,hr to 10\,days) microlensing events, which are candidates of free-floating planet (FFP) events. In this work, we study the potential of doing so in the context of two proposed space-based missions, the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST) in a Leo orbit and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (\emph{Roman}) at L2. We show that the joint observations of the two can directly measure the microlensing parallax of nearly all FFP events with timescales tE≲ 10\,days as well as planetary (and stellar binary) events that show caustic crossing features. The potential of using CSST alone in measuring microlensing parallax is also discussed.
SpaceRef

NASA Selects Orbital Reef to Develop Space Station Replacement

Orbital Reef, led by partners Blue Origin and Sierra Space, was selected today by NASA for a funded Space Act Agreement for collaboration to design a commercially owned and operated space station in low Earth orbit (LEO). NASA's Commercial LEO Development program aims to shift NASA's research and exploration activities...
SpaceRef

Public Provides NASA Ideas for Engaging Untapped Communities

NASA is currently reviewing 195 comments it received from the public aimed at addressing the barriers that potentially limit underserved communities’ participation in the agency’s mission. On June 15, NASA issued a request for information (RFI) entitled, “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities in NASA Programs, Contracts and...
SpaceRef

New Research Explains Earth's Peculiar Chemical Composition

Earth's surface environment hosts large reservoirs of hydrogen (H, mainly in the form of water, H2O), nitrogen (in atmospheric N2) and carbon (mainly in carbonate rocks). H, N and C are sometimes called "volatile" elements, or simply "volatiles," by geoscientists because many of the simple compounds they form are gases at standard temperature and pressure. However, the distribution of these volatiles on Earth is skewed relative to their abundance in the materials Earth is thought to have formed. These volatile elements are major components of the atmosphere and oceans and key elements for life; thus, understanding the origin of Earth's volatile composition is crucial for understanding how Earth developed a habitable environment. A new study led by Haruka Sakuraba of Tokyo Institute of Technology and Hiroyuki Kurokawa of the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology shows how dramatic events during Earth's formation process itself can account for these observations.
SpaceRef

Kepler-93: a testbed for detailed seismic modelling and orbital evolution of super-earths around solar-like stars

J. Bétrisey, C. Pezzotti, G. Buldgen, S. Khan, P. Eggenberger, S. J. A. J. Salmon, A. Miglio. The advent of space-based photometry missions such as CoRoT, Kepler and TESS has sparkled the development of asteroseismology and exoplanetology. The advent of PLATO will further strengthen such multi-disciplinary studies. Testing asteroseismic modelling and its importance for our understanding of planetary systems is crucial. We carried out a detailed modelling of Kepler-93, an exoplanet host star observed by Kepler. This star is particularly interesting as it is very similar to the PLATO benchmark target (G spectral type, ~ 6000K, ~ 1 Msun and ~ 1 Rsun) and provides a real-life testbed for potential procedures to be used for PLATO. We use global and local minimization techniques for the seismic modelling of Kepler-93, varying the ingredients of our stellar models. We compute seismic inversions of the mean density. We use these revised stellar parameters to provide new planetary parameters and simulate the orbital evolution of the system under the effects of tides and atmospheric evaporation. Our fundamental parameters for Kepler-93: mean density = 1.654 +/- 0.004 g/cm3, M = 0.907 +/- 0.023 Msun , R = 0.918 +/- 0.008 Rsun and Age = 6.78 +/- 0.32 Gyr. The uncertainties we report for this benchmark are within the requirements of PLATO. For the exoplanet Kepler-93b, we find Mp = 4.01 +/- 0.67 Mearth, Rp = 1.478 +/- 0.014 Rearth and semi-major axis a = 0.0533 +/- 0.0005 AU. According to our simulations, it seems unlikely that Kepler-93b formed with a mass large enough to be impacted by stellar tides. For the benchmark of PLATO, detailed asteroseismic modelling procedures will be able to provide fundamental stellar parameters within the requirements. We illustrate what synergies can be achieved regarding the orbital evolution and atmospheric evaporation of exoplanets. We note the importance of the high-quality radial velocity follow-up to constrain the formation scenarii of exoplanets.
