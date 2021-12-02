Beyond Earth To Hold Space Property Rights Webinar

J. Bétrisey, C. Pezzotti, G. Buldgen, S. Khan, P. Eggenberger, S. J. A. J. Salmon, A. Miglio. The advent of space-based photometry missions such as CoRoT, Kepler and TESS has sparkled the development of asteroseismology and exoplanetology. The advent of PLATO will further strengthen such multi-disciplinary studies. Testing asteroseismic modelling and its importance for our understanding of planetary systems is crucial. We carried out a detailed modelling of Kepler-93, an exoplanet host star observed by Kepler. This star is particularly interesting as it is very similar to the PLATO benchmark target (G spectral type, ~ 6000K, ~ 1 Msun and ~ 1 Rsun) and provides a real-life testbed for potential procedures to be used for PLATO. We use global and local minimization techniques for the seismic modelling of Kepler-93, varying the ingredients of our stellar models. We compute seismic inversions of the mean density. We use these revised stellar parameters to provide new planetary parameters and simulate the orbital evolution of the system under the effects of tides and atmospheric evaporation. Our fundamental parameters for Kepler-93: mean density = 1.654 +/- 0.004 g/cm3, M = 0.907 +/- 0.023 Msun , R = 0.918 +/- 0.008 Rsun and Age = 6.78 +/- 0.32 Gyr. The uncertainties we report for this benchmark are within the requirements of PLATO. For the exoplanet Kepler-93b, we find Mp = 4.01 +/- 0.67 Mearth, Rp = 1.478 +/- 0.014 Rearth and semi-major axis a = 0.0533 +/- 0.0005 AU. According to our simulations, it seems unlikely that Kepler-93b formed with a mass large enough to be impacted by stellar tides. For the benchmark of PLATO, detailed asteroseismic modelling procedures will be able to provide fundamental stellar parameters within the requirements. We illustrate what synergies can be achieved regarding the orbital evolution and atmospheric evaporation of exoplanets. We note the importance of the high-quality radial velocity follow-up to constrain the formation scenarii of exoplanets.

