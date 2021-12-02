ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Eutelsat’s Konnect Africa and Vodacom partner to bring high-speed broadband to unserved regions of Tanzania

SpaceRef
 4 days ago

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Vodacom Tanzania PLC have signed a service agreement for packaged services to bring connectivity to underserved regions of Tanzania, leveraging Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT KONNECT high-throughput satellite. Following a successful Proof of Concept trial, Vodacom will commercialize services on the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite under its...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

3air Leverages Blockchain Technology to Deliver Extensive Broadband Connectivity in Africa

The broadband internet connectivity platform, 3air, aims to bring seamless broadband connectivity within Africa. The recently announced platform recognizes the internet connectivity issues and the enormous interest in blockchain technology on the African continent. 3air solves the connectivity challenge by using wireless broadband technology to reach previously under-connected areas. 3air...
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Vodacom Business Expands Cloud Connect Offering across Africa

To meet the increasing demand for digital services in Africa, Vodacom Business Africa has expanded its Cloud Connect offering across the continent. Cloud Connect provides businesses with a secure, private, high performance, high availability connection to leading public cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. As the...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Skydweller, Telefonica Partner To Expand Broadband

Solar-powered aircraft developer Skydweller Aero has partnered with Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica to explore the use of its long-endurance unmanned aircraft to expand cellular coverage. U.S./Spanish startup Skydweller is developing the Solar Impulse 2 solar-powered, round-the-world... Subscription Required. Skydweller, Telefonica Partner To Expand Broadband is published in Advanced Air Mobility...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mobilesyrup.com

Government of Manitoba partners with Canada’s largest rural-focused broadband provider to improve 5G access in hundreds of communities

Thousands of Manitoba residents will soon be connected to reliable internet services thanks to an agreement between Xplornet Communication and the Government of Manitoba. The Rural Broadband Expansion Agreement outlines an expansion of 5G technology to specifically include 350 rural and 30 First Nations communities, offering better connectivity to. work,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Eutelsat Communications#Euronext Paris#Etl#Vodafone Group#Vodacom Tanzania Plc#Sub Saharan
TrendHunter.com

Portable High-Speed Internet Cubes

Telecommunications giant Vodafone has announced the launch of the 5G TCL HH500V GigaCube, a portable router that will let users connect to high-speed internet via Wi-Fi using the company's expansive 4G and 5G network. The company's new device was designed to provide a flexible alternative to traditional broadband internet options, appealing to customers who require internet access in areas without fixed connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
TravelDailyNews.com

World2Fly offers passengers advanced high-speed inflight broadband in partnership with Inmarsat and SITA

Inmarsat, a world leader in global mobile satellite communications, announced that its award-winning GX Aviation inflight broadband solution is now available to passengers traveling with new Spanish airline World2Fly, in partnership with SITA as the service provider. The long-haul carrier, founded by Spanish hotel group Iberostar, provides advanced, high-speed GX...
LIFESTYLE
Columbia University

Bringing High-speed Internet to More Americans

As many as 42 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet, a problem that gained new urgency during the pandemic as people in rural areas and lower-income city neighborhoods struggled to connect to offices and classrooms by video. “Broadband is as essential to any community as clean water or reliable...
INTERNET
Freethink

Is Omicron the COVID variant we have been waiting for?

The third time’s the charm, the saying goes. For SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID, perhaps the 13th time is the charm. Omicron is the 13th “variant of concern” or “variant of interest” that has emerged during the pandemic, hence the name — the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. (Greek letters nu and xi were skipped because the former sounds like “new” and the latter is a common surname — or, perhaps, it is the surname of a world leader the WHO would rather not upset.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
aithority.com

Cerebras Systems And G42 To Partner To Bring High-Performance AI Compute To The Middle East

Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, and G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company, announced at GMIS the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) under which they will bring high performance AI capabilities to the Middle East. G42, who manages the region’s largest cloud computing infrastructure, will upgrade its technology stack with Cerebras’ industry-leading CS-2 systems to deliver unparallel AI compute capabilities to its partners and the broader ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Global broadband speed clipping rockets over past 18 months

Research from network improvement systems provider OpenVault has shown that the percentage of subscribers pushing against the upper limits of their broadband speed tiers has increased dramatically over the past 18 months. In fact, taking broadband capability past 80% of provisioned broadband speed – known as speed clipping – can...
INTERNET
Light Reading

Fixed wireless, LEO satellite broadband best suited for unserved and underserved areas – study

Recent performance data suggests that fixed wireless access (FWA) and low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband services are best suited for areas that are unserved, or underserved, by terrestrial broadband, MoffettNathanson concluded in its analysis of proprietary data from Comlinkdata and its Tutela unit. That analysis was focused on observations of...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Liquid Oversees Appointment of New CEO at Tanzania’s Raha Limited

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, announced today the appointment of Denny Marandure to the position of CEO for Raha Limited, Tanzania. Denny Marandure joined Liquid in 2014 as the CEO of ZOL Zimbabwe until 2019 when he moved to Liquid South Africa as Group Executive Cloud...
BUSINESS
SpaceRef

Orbital Insight Integrates with Esri's ArcGIS Platform to Streamline Satellite and Sensor Imagery Analysis

Orbital Insight's fusion of multisensor geospatial data and state-of-the-art algorithms has been helping customers address critical concerns for years—from determining the flow of container ship traffic amid unprecedented supply chain delays to visualizing dynamic intelligence and defense-related threats and anomalies across the globe. With the adoption of Esri's ArcGIS Platform, Orbital Insight is making it easier for its users to integrate with ArcGIS and analyze their data.
TECHNOLOGY
Hotel Online

Citadines on Bourke Melbourne Partners With Liveport to Exceed Guest Expectations for High-speed Wi-Fi

Modern and vibrant 380-room apart’hotel leverages Liveport technology and industry-specific expertise to address growing guest demands for ever faster and reliable online connectivity. MELBOURNE, Australia — December 2, 2021 — Liveport, a leading provider of internet services and IoT-based technology, has today announced the successful implementation of an extensive Wi-Fi...
AUSTRALIA
invezz.com

Governor of Tanzania’s central bank plans to create a CBDC

The central bank of Tanzania has announced plans to launch a CBDC. The country stated that the CBDC will ensure Tanzania is not left behind in crypto adoption. Moreover, the CBDC will be used to complement the Tanzanian shilling. Tanzania is planning to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC)....
WORLD
TheConversationAU

How the United Nations' new 'open science framework' could speed up the pace of discovery

Science, at its heart, is a collaborative effort. The eureka moments are headline-grabbing and enormously important, but they don’t come out of the blue. They emerge from years or even decades of testing, rejecting and refining ideas, painstakingly building a body of knowledge. Progress would be extremely slow if we all had to start at the beginning, or unknowingly tread paths others have already been down. This is the nub of the argument for open science. The first step is open access to the research literature without fees or paywalls. My goal is for all Australian research to be open access,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy