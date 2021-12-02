Eutelsat’s Konnect Africa and Vodacom partner to bring high-speed broadband to unserved regions of Tanzania

Science, at its heart, is a collaborative effort. The eureka moments are headline-grabbing and enormously important, but they don’t come out of the blue. They emerge from years or even decades of testing, rejecting and refining ideas, painstakingly building a body of knowledge. Progress would be extremely slow if we all had to start at the beginning, or unknowingly tread paths others have already been down. This is the nub of the argument for open science. The first step is open access to the research literature without fees or paywalls. My goal is for all Australian research to be open access,...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO