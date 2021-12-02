Eutelsat’s Konnect Africa and Vodacom partner to bring high-speed broadband to unserved regions of Tanzania
Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Vodacom Tanzania PLC have signed a service agreement for packaged services to bring connectivity to underserved regions of Tanzania, leveraging Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT KONNECT high-throughput satellite. Following a successful Proof of Concept trial, Vodacom will commercialize services on the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite under its...www.spaceref.com
