"Then they left the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer dishonor for the name." Acts 5:41 ESV. What are you thankful for? From childhood, this time of year is associated with being asked to recount our "list". We do it at church, at home, at school, and on various decorative turkeys. Across the board, the three most popular responses tend to center around what my son calls the "Three F's": Family, Friends, and Food.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO