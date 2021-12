Flex office space continues to be a popular leasing choice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and an Israel-based provider is feeling the gains. Coworking operator Mindspace, which has locations in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, has locked down $72M in an investment round. The company plans to use the funds to expand in the U.S. as well as Europe, where it already has a large presence, and Israel, according to a company statement.

