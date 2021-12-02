ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is NFC Defensive Player of the Month

By Sean Hammond shammond@shawmedia.com
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears outside linebacker Robert Quinn earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month recognition following a stellar November, the NFL announced Thursday. Quinn had 5.5 sacks in three games throughout the month....

www.dailyherald.com

