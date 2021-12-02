10 Longest home runs of Javier Báez’s career [Video]

The Detroit Tigers have their short stop, as the deal with Javier Báez became official this afternoon. The deal is for six years and $140 million. Báez is the latest free-agent acquisition for the Tigers this offseason, following LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. And for team owner Chris Ilitch, who is now tasked with completing the goal of winning the elusive World Series that his father wanted so badly, he’s got a message for the rest of baseball in the wake of the Báez deal.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO