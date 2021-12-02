ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Longest home runs of Javier Báez’s career [Video]

By W.G. Brady
 2 days ago
On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers officially introduced Javier Báez as their new shortstop...

