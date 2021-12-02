10 Longest home runs of Javier Báez’s career [Video]
On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers officially introduced Javier Báez as their new shortstop...detroitsportsnation.com
On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers officially introduced Javier Báez as their new shortstop...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0