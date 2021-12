The Quinn Ewers era lasted all of four months at Ohio State. Let’s examine what this means for the Buckeyes and how things went astray in this relationship. First of all, I might come at this from a different angle than most because I’m not surprised at all that this occurred. I figured there was a very strong possibility the quarterback from Southlake, Texas, would not return to Columbus for the 2022 season. The way C.J. Stroud played this season, it was clear he was going to be Ohio State’s starting quarterback again next year. That meant at least one and likely two of the QBs behind him were going to transfer.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO