WWE

Tony Khan Comments On Jim Ross’ Hiatus From AEW Commentary

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Ross has taken time off from AEW as he started treatment for his skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer hopes to be back on AEW programming in late December. Tony Khan recently spoke about Ross during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “Jim doesn’t want to...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

