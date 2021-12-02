ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Annie Live! required cast and crew to show ID and proof of vaccination while wearing color-coordinated masks

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic has made producing a live TV musical even more challenging. “We’re observing all these protocols and being very, very careful,” said...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Masks, Vax Cards and an Army of Orphans: Behind the Scenes of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Dress Rehearsal

For audience members checking in at the final dress rehearsal of NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Dec. 1, there was an additional stop along the usual security gauntlet. Between the airport-style metal detectors and the YONDR phone sequestration, everyone was required to show ID and proof of vaccination and was given a color-coordinated mask to wear throughout the show. Producing a live musical for television is always a massively intricate endeavor, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added yet another layer of complexity. Every time the army of black-clad crew members swarmed the stage during the rehearsal’s commercial breaks, their masks were a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Annie Live!: Grade NBC's Latest Musical

NBC this Thursday night added to its repertoire Annie Live! Did you love it like tomorrow (which, I hear, is always a day away)? Annie Live! starred 12-year-old Celina Smith, of Atlanta, as the titular orphan, while Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) in a novelty-store bald cap played Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) filled Miss Hannigan’s sensible shoes. Rounding out the main ensemble were singer Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, plus Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess and Smash‘s Megan Hilty (stepping in for a COVID-positive Jane Krakowski) as Rooster and Lily/”Ralph and Shirley Mudge.” Sandy was played by… a dog named...
TV & VIDEOS
palisadesnews.com

Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled actor ever to play the role of FDR who shares a similar polio paralysis. Video brought to you by Invisible Gardner.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
justjaredjr.com

First Look Cast Photos at NBC's Upcoming 'Annie Live!'

We are just less than a week away from NBC’s next live musical – Annie Live! – and we cannot wait!. The musical will be performed and air live NEXT Thursday (December 2) on NBC, and we’re taking a look at the first photos of the cast. Young Dylan actress...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Grease Live's Vanessa Hudgens Offers Advice For Annie Live! Cast

Another beloved Broadway musical is set to get the live television treatment, as NBC's Annie Live! will be making its debut in a matter of days. The show will bring together a talented cast, which includes some big names. This falls in line with the star-studded ensembles that have been seen in the past. Vanessa Hudgens is among those who have appeared in the live performances, having had roles in Grease Live and Rent Live. With this, she's offered advice for this latest cast, as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

With Annie Live!, "hate-watching" NBC's live TV musicals has evolved into "begrudging appreciation-watching"

Annie Live! was a likable reprieve from current hard times -- it felt like the best sort of community theater: "The show’s staging allowed songcraft and showmanship to be the stars; numbers played out against minimalist backdrops, and the live audience was largely heard in eruptive applause but seen only in shadow," says Daniel D'Addario. "The scant amount of stage dressing — an American-flag scrim for Annie’s meeting with Franklin Roosevelt, a bouquet on an end table and a staircase to evoke the grandeur of Daddy Warbucks’ home — seemed intended to rhyme with the show’s message of scrappy resilience and high-spirited hope. Even as viewers surely understood they were watching a broadcast bolstered by the resources of NBC, it was possible to believe that this was something like the best sort of community theater. Which means that certain flaws could get written off by the viewer somewhat easily. Before moving on to the full-throated praise, it’s worth noting that, say, Harry Connick Jr.’s iffy styling in a surrealistic bald cap pulled focus, and was best explained away as an occupational hazard of trying to make a star ready to play the role of a famous cueball. Connick’s occasionally being a beat behind on lines suggested, to the charitably inclined viewer, just how far the cast in general had come in order to bring this production to air at all. It feels unsporting, after all, to pick on a production that seemed so resolutely determined to entertain — and one whose key flaws may be inherent in the source material, a show one loves, if one does, because of its flaws as much as despite them."
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Nbc#Covid
Primetimer

NBC's Annie Live! Leads a Bevy of Special Holiday Programming

Where will Annie Live! rank among the ten other live TV musicals of the modern era? We'll find out tonight when the show's (many) stars take the stage live from Gold Coast Studios in Long Island, NY. Also today:Alec Baldwin talks the Rust tragedy with ABC News, Netflix diversifies its holiday movie library with Single All the Way, and RuPaul stars in the new VH1 holiday comedy The Bitch Who Stole Christmas. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Annie Live!’: 6 Best Moments from the Live NBC Musical

NBC‘s latest live TV musical was a big hit with audiences on Thursday night as the cast of Annie Live! kicked off the holiday season in the right way. Starring newcomer Celina Smith in the title role, the beloved musical made a big impression on viewers with its fantastically choreographed routines and spellbinding performances. The show was helmed by Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace.
TV & VIDEOS
Fast Company

How to watch NBC’s Annie Live! for free on December 2

The holidays are here, and the TV gods have brought us a special gift. The classic tale of hard knocks, parent-less tots, and charitable billionaires is getting a brand-new small-screen treatment: Annie Live!. Produced by NBC, Annie Live! is a performance of the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical that will air...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
Primetimer

The Bachelor under fire for calling Clayton Echard an "underdog"

"Everyone loves an underdog," reads the tagline on the poster for Echard's season, featuring him surrounded by dogs. Fans accused The Bachelor of borrowing a storyline from Echard's fellow Bachelorette competitor Rodney Mathews, who referred to himself as an "underdog" throughout his season. Matthews and Echard were eliminated on the same night. The Bachelor Diversity Campaign also called out Echard being described an "underdog," saying: "ABC clearly doesn't understand what an underdog is. In no way in America is a straight, cis, white male athlete an underdog. They aren't even an underdog within this franchise. It's completely tone-deaf and misses any type of mark they were attempting to make."
TV & VIDEOS
mynews13.com

Dr. Phillips Center drops mask, COVID test requirements for most shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has lifted the requirements to wear a mask and to present a negative COVID-19 test at indoor events, effective Nov. 22. What You Need To Know. Dr. Phillips Center no longer requires that guests wear masks, present negative COVID...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Vaccination Requirement Paused For Disney World Cast Members

In order to ensure health and safety, Disney parks have held ever-changing policies concerning masks, vaccination, and social distancing for both Cast Members and guests. Today we got an update on Disney World’s vaccination requirement for Cast Members. In accordance with Governor DeSantis’ new legislation barring companies from requiring vaccination,...
ORLANDO, FL
Marin Independent Journal

Broadway star loses another role over her refusal get Covid-19 vaccines

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The old normal! Macy's NYC's Thanksgiving Day parade kicks off with NO COVID rules: 6,500 performers and inflatables are watched by 2.5M spectators who DON'T have to show proof of vaccination, wear masks or socially distance

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade returned to its pre-pandemic glory on Thursday morning with a full parade filled with about 2.5 million spectators on the streets. This year's 95th annual parade features 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups and the ever-popular Santa Claus. Overall, about 6,500 performers are featured in this year's celebration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In 'Annie Live' on NBC? Meet The Full Cast Here!

Annie Live is premiering TONIGHT (December 2) and we’re taking a look at the cast!. This is NBC’s latest live musical, following the success of Peter Pan, The Sound of Music, The Wiz and Hairspray. While the young actress playing Annie is relatively unknown, she’s actually one of the stars...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Annie Live!: Who's Who in NBC's Live Musical Extravaganza

Network television has a bit of a spotty history when it comes to the modern era of live TV muscals, but NBC is hauling out major fanfare to herald the arrival of Annie Live! The beloved story of a plucky orphan girl who ends up getting adopted by the richest man in Depression-era New York is getting a 2021 update, which will be presented live for your holiday-season viewing pleasure. Of course, adapting Annie for a new audience is by no means a rare occasion in Hollywood. After its initial Broadway run, the show was adapted into a feature film directed by John Huston, then later as an ABC TV movie starring Kathy Bates, and most recently as a re-imagined feature film from director Will Gluck and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. And that's not even getting into the numerous Broadway revivals.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy