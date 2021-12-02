ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday says ‘West Side Story’ is great family fun, hold off on ‘House of Gucci’

wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Post movie critic Ann Hornaday joins John Williams...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CultureMap San Antonio

Camp level of House of Gucci overwhelms any drama its story holds

There is no doubt that the events portrayed in the new film House of Gucci are ones with inherent drama, as they depict the decades-long power struggle among members of the Gucci family. But the film, directed by Ridley Scott and written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Benivegna, often veers into unintentional comedy, begging the question of whether the filmmakers knew the type of movie they actually wanted to make.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Gucci Family Says 'House of Gucci' Is an Insult to Their Legacy

Having just hit theaters last week, House of Gucci is facing criticism from the Gucci family due to Ridley Scott’s inaccurate portrayal of their story. According to a statement acquired by Variety, “the production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years [played by Al Pacino in the film] — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

Real-Life Gucci Family Says Watching 'House Of Gucci' Was 'Extremely Painful'

The heirs of the Italian luxury fashion house at the center of “House of Gucci” have publicly slammed the crime drama, saying the new film inaccurately depicts members of the family as “thugs.”. The Ridley Scott-directed film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver chronicles the 1995 murder-for-hire of Maurizio Gucci,...
MOVIES
State College

West Side Story

Two gangs from opposite sides of the street. One romance that dared to cross the line. In 1961, this movie adaptation of the Broadway smash-hit musical West Side Story broke box office records and won an incredible 10 Academy Awards, more than any other musical before or since. (152 min)
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Gothamist.com

Somewhere In The Subway, West Side Story's 'Somewhere' Is Always Playing

Steven Spielberg's much-anticipated remake of quintessential New York City musical West Side Story premiered this week to mostly ecstatic reactions, give-or-take the Ansel Elgort-sized hole where a leading man would normally be. Much of the praise was focused on Tony Kushner's script, Stephen Spielberg's direction, and the acting/singing/dancing of the cast, particularly Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, and newcomer Rachel Zegler. But special praise should be given to the sound designers as well, who made the wise decision to mix modern subway sounds into the film despite being anachronistic—because even the subway likes to sing Leonard Bernstein.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lima News

Steven Spielberg’s rousing ‘West Side Story’ revival

We’re so rife with reboots and remakes today that it can take a moment to gauge just what Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is. It isn’t a papered-over modernizing or a thinly disguised retread. It’s a feat of reconstruction. Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Steven Sondheim have taken the original play and reworked it from the inside, burrowing into the DNA of “West Side Story” and its characters to recast, reconsider, deepen and clarify one of the 20th century’s most iconic musicals.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Lady Gaga
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
MOVIES
newschain

Celebrated stage and screen actor Sir Antony Sher dies

Theatre star Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced. A statement from the organisation said he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His husband, Gregory Doran, the RSC’s artistic director, announced in September that he was taking a period of...
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Swearing Elves, Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen in red band trailer for HBO Max’s Santa Inc.

From the creators of Sausage Party comes this adult seasonal animated series starring Seth Rogen as Santa and Sarah Silverman as his effing Elf. Santa Inc. tells the ‘heart-warming’ story of Candy the Elf, a potty-mouthed helper who decides that she wants to go against outdated tradition and become Santa’s successor; check out the trailer beloh ho ho….
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#West Side Story#Family Fun#Washington Post#House Of Gucci
The Independent

George Clooney faces criticism over comments about raising children without help ‘for full year’: ‘Very brave’

George Clooney is facing criticism over comments he made about parenting his and wife Amal Clooney’s children without help during lockdown, and why the couple only employs a part-time nanny.The Midnight Sky star, 60, who shares four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with the human rights lawyer, discussed their parenting preferences during an interview with The Guardian, where Clooney revealed that they prefer to only employ a part-time nanny because Amal likes to be involved.In response to a question regarding whether the celebrity couple employ multiple nannies, Clooney said: “We don’t, because it’s so important to Amal [to be involved]. We...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
coolcleveland.com

Iconic British Actress Hayley Mills Shares Her Life in Her Memoir

It’s hard for many now to wrap their minds around it now, but in the early-mid 60s, Hayley Mills was the biggest child star on earth, a gifted actress who became an icon for being relatable rather than precociously glamorous. She starred in upbeat Disney movies such as Pollyanna, The Parent Trap and That Darn Cat (co-starring with a Siamese!) as basically the girl next door as well as grittier British films such as Whistle Down the Wind. (I can still imitate her assumed Lancashire accent as she says “You can’t call a cat Spider”!) As a child, I scoured movie magazines searching for every mention of her and had Hayley pen pals as far away as Oklahoma.
CELEBRITIES
nny360.com

Your 2021 guide to Hallmark Christmas movies

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas has already begun and this year it’s packed with plenty of new holiday movies to binge for hours — or days. You’ll see appearances from a lot of familiar faces like Candace Cameron Bure and Tamera Mowry-Housley. There’s also a double serving of real life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams in two “Sister Swap” movies.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and More

I enjoy few things more than a good ol' Christmas movie, but there are so many to watch (and so many streaming services to watch them on) that figuring out your holiday viewing schedule could get overwhelming. We're here to help with our list that includes the classics you'll probably be rewatching for the millionth time, like Home Alone, Elf, and A Christmas Story, but we've also included some lesser-known movies we love to watch during the holiday season, like Tangerine and Black Christmas. Whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Peacock, we promise there's something here that'll help get you in the spirit.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Netflix Original Christmas Movies We’d Recommend

In many people’s minds, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Not only is it a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones, but it’s also the perfect time to curl up on the couch and watch movies. Over the years, there have been hundreds of Christmas movies, and some of them have etched out a permanent place in holiday culture. While Netflix movies don’t usually make it into the conversation when people talk about their favorite Christmas films, many people will be surprised to know that the streaming giant has actually released some very impressive holiday movies. Here are five original Netflix Christmas movies we’d recommend.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Comedian Torches Anti-Vaxxer In The Audience With An Absolutely Killer Line

British comedian Jimmy Carr jabbed an anti-vax member of his audience with a killer punchline about the coronavirus shot. “Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine,” Carr said in a preview of his upcoming Netflix special, “His Dark Material,” released this week. “Who’s not going to take the vaccine...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy