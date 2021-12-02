Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday says ‘West Side Story’ is great family fun, hold off on ‘House of Gucci’

It’s hard for many now to wrap their minds around it now, but in the early-mid 60s, Hayley Mills was the biggest child star on earth, a gifted actress who became an icon for being relatable rather than precociously glamorous. She starred in upbeat Disney movies such as Pollyanna, The Parent Trap and That Darn Cat (co-starring with a Siamese!) as basically the girl next door as well as grittier British films such as Whistle Down the Wind. (I can still imitate her assumed Lancashire accent as she says “You can’t call a cat Spider”!) As a child, I scoured movie magazines searching for every mention of her and had Hayley pen pals as far away as Oklahoma.

