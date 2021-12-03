ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This was once home to notable legal minds

The Charters -Smith House at 625 Green St. in Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Charters-Smith House

This story is part of a series on historic homes on Gainesville's Green Street. Read other stories in the series. Pick up a free copy of a publication including Green Street home history outside The Times at 345 Green St. during Christmas on Green Street, which starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

Address: 625 Green St.

Built: 1906

Architecture: Neoclassical revival Georgian

The history of 625 Green St. is imbued with the many legal minds that once occupied the neoclassical revival Georgian home.

According to historical records, Col. William Arthur Charters bought the property in 1902 and built the home, now known as the Charters-Smith House, four years later.

  1. Before the turn of the 20th century, Charters practiced law in Dahlonega with Col. W.P. Price, who was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1866 and served from 1869-1873 in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to congressional records.

Price was also a founder of the North Georgia Agricultural College, which is now the University of North Georgia.

Charters’ daughter, Isabelle Charters, would marry Sidney Oslin Smith and move into the house with their children in 1930.

One of those four children was Sidney O. Smith Jr., who served for more than three years in the Army during World War II and was discharged as a captain.

Smith began his private practice in 1962 before being elected to the Superior Court judgeship over Dawson, Hall, Lumpkin and White counties, according to his obituary.

President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Smith to the U.S. District Court bench in 1965, where he served until 1974. Smith died in 2012 at the age of 88.

The federal courthouse in Gainesville now bears Sidney O. Smith Jr.’s name after a dedication in 2017.

“For those of us who want to make a difference, you need heroes. You need role models. Nobody is perfect, but when someone gives an example that you can follow, you honor that,” former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, said during the naming ceremony.

Sidney O. Smith Sr. was quoted as saying the home cost $6,000 to build in the early 1900s.

The home is currently occupied by Collision Specialists Inc., which does crash reconstruction.

