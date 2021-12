The amount of sleep people needs varies considerably by age and medical condition. WebMD reports that children ages 6 to 13 need nine to 11 hours of sleep. Teenagers need eight to 10. The recommendation for people 65 and older drops to seven to eight hours a day. Women in their first three months of pregnancy may need several more hours of sleep a day than they do when they are not pregnant. Rarely, some people may get by on six hours of sleep a night.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO