Despite numerous setbacks due to COVID-19, professor Ginny Morriss and the students in her lab have finally been able to make progress in research this semester. Morriss is an assistant professor of biology at UMW, and genetics is her area of focus. In addition to teaching upper-level courses on topics including biochemistry, Morriss is pursuing her own ongoing research. She is also mentoring students in their independent study work.

