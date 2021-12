Risk-Omicr-Off Some Thanksgiving break that was. Friday, with the U.S. markets only open in the morning as Americans digested their turkey, was the most dramatic “risk-off” day in more than a year. Not since June 2020 had U.S. stocks (represented by the SPY exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500) fallen so far compared to long Treasury bonds (represented by the TLT ETF). This was a return to the old financial crisis days of “risk-on" and “risk-off” where all assets would move according to the perception of whether the environment had grown safer or more dangerous. Friday was a day when risk was off:

