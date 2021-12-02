ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Feast of Sharing drive-up December 9 at the Abilene Convention Center

Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1F9o_0dCTjbsp00

HEB and the Food Bank of West Texas are partnering once again to offer a drive-up event for the Feast of Sharing on Thursday, December 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center's north parking lot.

Full details can be found in the Food Bank of West Texas' news release by clicking here.

Drivers can enter the Convention Center's north parking lot from North 7th and Pine or from the Cedar Street parking lot entrance, and proceed forward until they will be directed to turn north within the parking lot to receive this year's meal. Drivers will then continue north to exit the parking lot onto North 8th Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Society
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Associated Press

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe’s indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis...
POLITICS
NBC News

Michigan school shooting probe widens beyond suspect, parents

Michigan authorities are moving forward with a broad investigation into Tuesday's school shooting, including a probe into the possibility of an accomplice to the suspect's parents and of the actions taken after school officials were warned about the teen's allegedly disturbing behavior. Appearing on video Saturday morning, parents James and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas

92
Followers
260
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy