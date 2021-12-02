ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders FB Alec Ingold Begins ACL Recovery

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

The ACL tear from a couple of weeks ago ended Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold’s season.

It was a huge blow for the team, not just what he can do on the field but off it as well.

Ingold is one of the team captains for this season.

"I wanted to be a big part of this team," Ingold said via Upon Further Review podcast. "Being a team captain, you want to finish the season off with your guys, and it hurt not being able to finish the season with these guys. ...”

“This whole offseason, we talked about being different and I wanted to be a part of that and I still will be in a different capacity”

"I'm going to be coaching as much as I can and around these guys as much as I can. But to not be on the field strapping it up every Sunday, I knew that was going be the hardest part."

This season, Ingold had 85 receiving yards, one touchdown and a 70.6 PFF grade.

Ingold was in the midst of a potential Pro Bowl season.

Ingold however had successful surgery on his knee and full force with rehabilitation.

If all goes well, Ingold could return to the field prior to the 2022 season.

"It's pretty exciting to see how great my leg has responded so far," Ingold said. "And now it's just mindset. It's just a decision to wake up every day and just crush it."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

Raiders FB Alec Ingold Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are losing their first-string fullback for the rest of the season. Fullback Alec Ingold tore the ACL in his right knee on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia confirmed the season-ending injury on Monday. "It's a big loss," Bisaccia...
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Raiders activate Roderic Teamer, place Alec Ingold on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Las Vegas Raiders have activated S Roderic Teamer to the 53-man roster from the reserve/injured list, the club announced Saturday. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, Teamer joined the Silver and Black in June after spending a portion of the 2021 offseason with the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot, 205-pound cornerback has appeared in 10 games with six starts over his career, recording 45 tackles (34 solo), one sack, one interception and two passes defensed.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver And Black#American Football#Acl#Further Review#Twitter Hondocarpenter#Hikarukudo1
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Kelly has flippant response for leaving Notre Dame high and dry

Brian Kelly turned the college football world upside down when he left Notre Dame to take the open LSU head coaching position. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract. Notre Dame is in the midst of a fight for the College Football Playoff, and the CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta said earlier in the week that Kelly’s departure to LSU could have an impact on Notre Dame’s resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: 2 Coaches Expected To Interview For Oklahoma Job

There are still multiple marquee jobs open in college football, none bigger than the one at Oklahoma. The Sooners are still looking for a replacement for Lincoln Riley. According to OKC-KWTV Sports Director Dean Blevins, at least two of the most discussed coaching candidates this cycle will interview with OU. Blevins says Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is expected to interview, if he hasn’t done so already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

NFL Franchise Reportedly on the Verge of Being Sold

An NFL team is about to gain new ownership. According to Sportico, the Denver Broncos have had meetings with "sell-side bankers," which indicates that are getting ready to sell the team. Yahoo Sports reports that at least four different groups have met with the team that is currently controlled by the trust of late owner Pat Bowlen. Team spokesman Patrick Smythe told Yahoo Sports that the Broncos are "currently not for sale."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Anthony Brown costs Oregon in Pac-12 title game with unbelievable decision

The Oregon Ducks had a disastrous first half in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, and it was punctuated by one of the worst throws of the entire season. The Ducks were already down 20-0 to Utah with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving them with a huge hole to dig out of in the second half. Despite having the ball at their own 26-yard line and only 27 seconds to do something with it, Oregon decided to try to move the ball through the air with one timeout remaining.
The Big Lead

Joe Brady Fired to Save Matt Rhule's Job... For Now

The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday during the team's bye week. While the Panthers have one of the worst offenses in the league this season, they're also starting Cam Newton who was unemployed last month. While Newton has provided us with some upworthy moments since returning, he's only back because things were so bad.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has A Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been a bit careless with the football as of late and Shannon Sharpe is getting tired of watching it. The Ravens and the Steelers are tied, 0-0, early in Sunday afternoon’s game. Jackson has already turned the ball over once, throwing an interception in the first quarter...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dabo Swinney News

There have been several notable college football coaches making the jump to the National Football League in recent seasons, including Urban Meyer and Matt Rhule. Probably not, but speculation is certainly going to swirl following Sunday afternoon’s news. Swinney is apparently a guest of Raiders owner Mark Davis at Sunday’s game.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
703
Followers
974
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy