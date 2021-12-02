The Most Controversial Movies Of 2021

One of Ryan Reynolds' strangest movies has a new streaming home. It's not Green Lantern, instead, RIPD is on HBO Max. That's right, the bizarre supernatural police action movie starring Jeff Bridges alongside Reynolds. It was released in 2013, with a lot of fanfare. To be fair, this made a ton of sense. Bridges and Reynolds are usually hits with audiences. But, it's important to note that this is three years before Deadpool and the star would reach an entirely different echelon of name recognition and love from the fans. Sadly, RIPD probably isn't getting a sequel. This is sad to think because Reynolds talked to IndieWire about that possibility back in 2013.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO