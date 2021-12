If you, fine reader, have been keeping up with our weekly installments, hopefully you read James’ lovely piece last week about his farming origin story. There was some information in there that I didn’t know, even after eight years of partnership with him and Pam, and it was a delight to read. In my next few installments, I plan to share some of my farming-related travel experiences, so to give a bit of context it makes sense to piggy-back on the same topic and relate my own farming origin story with all of you.

