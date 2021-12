When my wife and I were looking to move from our cramped New York apartment 32 years ago, we honed in on Montclair as the place to settle. As an interracial couple with a toddler daughter, an overriding consideration was Montclair’s proven record on diversity. More or less alone among the suburbs surrounding the city, Montclair was trying to meet the challenge of our nation’s racial divisions by creating a magnet school system. Wherever you lived in a town with still largely segregated housing patterns, you likely would send your child to a good public school with a varied mix of kids. (Our daughter enrolled in Nishuane, the “gifted and talented” magnet elementary in the historically African-American neighborhood two miles away from our place.) So we arrived and Montclair became our community of interest.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO