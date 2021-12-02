ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Letter to the editor: Offended by UM paper

Missoulian
 2 days ago

I am 81 years old and have lived in Missoula my entire life. So I consider myself a true Missoulian. I am writing this to solicit the opinion of my fellow Missoulians (not someone who has moved here in the...

missoulian.com

Comments / 1

Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Comments not Christian

State Sen. Theresa Manzella of Ravalli County was extensively quoted in a recent article regarding pastor and part-time Realtor Brandon Huber's lawsuit against the Missoula Organization of Realtors. I found her comments made at the church meeting to be anything but "Christian." She and others who share these views are...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Seek out actual verifiable facts

I continue to be astonished by Montana’s anti-vaccine and anti-mask rhetoric. Even as bodies pile up around the globe, many Montanans ignore the overwhelming, documented evidence that vaccines are safe and masks save lives. Instead, we put our faith in conspiracy theorists and unscrupulous politicians — including Gov. Greg Gianforte — who don’t give a fig about us. By enlisting us in their half-baked, dishonest ideas, these people build their own power base — at our expense. For while it may be possible that a vaccine harms the rare person somewhere, it is a certainty that not getting vaccinated is exacting a huge death toll on our population.
MISSOULA, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone may rename mountain after genocide charge

Yellowstone National Park may be in for some geographical name changes at the urging of native Americans. The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council sent the Park Service a resolution declaring, “America’s first national park should no longer have features named after the proponents and exponents of genocide, as is the case with Hayden Valley and Mount Doane.”
LIFESTYLE
#Missoulians
KHQ Right Now

Carousel of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana standing tradition since 1995. Offering free rides to families on holidays, like Thanksgiving at the Carousel of Missoula. And thanks to local sponsorships, long-time executive director Theresa Cox says this is just one way to spread some festive cheer in Downtown Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
hotnewhiphop.com

Montana Of 300 Fighting For His Life With COVID-19 & Pneumonia

Chicago rapper Montana of 300 is fighting for his life in the hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 and pneumonia. This comes just weeks after the 32-year-old shared anti-vaccine messages on social media. The self-proclaimed "Rap God" shared his diagnosis on social media this week after letting people know...
MONTANA STATE
Missoulian

Missoula invited to share ideas for downtown river access, Marshall Mountain

Missoula Parks and Recreation invites residents to comment on plans to improve river access in downtown Missoula and provide feedback on the future of Marshall Mountain. The river access questionnaire, posted at engagemissoula.com, is part of the city's Clark Fork River Restoration and Access Project, funded by the 2018 Open Space Bond. It is open through Dec. 21.
MISSOULA, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Missoulian

Missoula man charged with federal mail theft

A U.S. Postal Service employee in Missoula is accused of stealing cash and gift cards from a greeting card. Lassana Diaby, 40, of Missoula, is charged with theft of mail by an officer or employee. He pleaded not guilty in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto on Nov. 29.
MISSOULA, MT
Independent Record

Don't silence anti-vaccine views

Is any one else concerned that there appears to be a purge of all anti-COVID vax opinion?. In the (Dec. 2) page 2 article titled, “Doctor leaves role with UM after controversial post that states “a medical doctor with the University of Montana’s physician training program has concluded his employment with the university after several of his social media posts were flagged for misinformation.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Let’s stop the unsustainable killing of gray wolves in the Rockies

Today, hunters in Montana can sit just feet outside of Yellowstone National Park and use baits and recorded calls to lure wolves out of the protected area. They can gun down as many as 10 wolves each. In Idaho, private contractors have been hired by the state to trap and shoot nearly all of the wolves in the state. Montana will soon allow the use of deadly and indiscriminate neck snares that strangle nearly any animal unfortunate enough to come across them.
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Has One Of the Most Authentic Ski Towns

Sometimes when you go on a ski or snowboarding trip you want to have the full experience, and an authentic ski town can make a huge difference. Unofficial Networks came out with a list of North America's 10 Most Authentic Ski Towns on one Montana town landed on the list at #7. When we saw their choice, we couldn't agree more. One of the most authentic ski towns is the jewel of Northwest Montana, Whitefish.
MONTANA STATE
seeleylake.com

20/35 Year Look Back

In celebration of 35 years of the Seeley Swan Pathfinder, each week we will run parts of articles that appeared in the issue 35 years ago and 20 years ago. The entire issue will be uploaded to our website seeleylake.com for you to enjoy. We hope you will enjoy the journey with us as we follow our community through the past 35 years as documented by the Pathfinder.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
visitgreatfallsmontana.org

ArtsFest Montana 2022

Since the time of one of our most famous residents, Charlie Russell, calling this community home to today, Great Falls has been an artsy town. Commonly referred to as Montana’s Basecamp for Art and Adventure, Great Falls has a rich history in the arts. The arts continue to thrive here, evident by all the museums and environmental art you will find in Montana’s greatest dam town. ArtsFestMontana is an annual event that occurs every August in the streets of Great Falls. Plan now to be here in August 2022 for new art will be popping up throughout Downtown Great Falls as we welcome mural artists to line our streets with their masterpieces.
MONTANA STATE
scledger.net

Candidate visits Thompson Falls

Democratic congressional candidate Cora Neumann stopped in Thompson Falls over the weekend as part of her "Hometown Tour." Neumann, who is running for the newly added U.S. House of Representatives seat for Montana, spoke to more than 25 residents at the Rimrock on Sunday. Neumann said her focus throughout the...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Volunteers Help Rescue Madison River Fish After Dam Malfunction

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Northwestern Energy, and various fishing groups in Montana are scrambling today (12/1) after water flow levels were severely compromised on the Upper Madison River in southwest Montana due to a malfunction on the Hebgen Lake dam. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, FW&P shared news of the incident.
ADVOCACY
Missoulian

Researcher: Rent-to-income ratios correlate to homelessness rates in Montana

A high rent-to-income ratio is a greater predictor of homelessness rates in a community than other factors like drug use or mental health, according to a housing expert who spoke to a Montana legislative committee this week. “Rents are the strongest predictor of homelessness,” explained Alex Horowitz of the nonprofit...
MONTANA STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Want to live like the Dutton Family? You can stay at the ranch where the show is filmed

MISSOULA, Mont. - If you’re a fan of the show “Yellowstone,” chances are you’ve had some curiosity about where John, Beth, Rip and Casey hang their hats for the night. Early seasons elements of the show were filmed outside the Treasure State, but the bulk of the ranch shooting takes place in Montana at Chief Joseph Ranch in the Bitterroot Valley.
TV & VIDEOS

