Letter to the editor: Offended by UM paper

Since the time of one of our most famous residents, Charlie Russell, calling this community home to today, Great Falls has been an artsy town. Commonly referred to as Montana’s Basecamp for Art and Adventure, Great Falls has a rich history in the arts. The arts continue to thrive here, evident by all the museums and environmental art you will find in Montana’s greatest dam town. ArtsFestMontana is an annual event that occurs every August in the streets of Great Falls. Plan now to be here in August 2022 for new art will be popping up throughout Downtown Great Falls as we welcome mural artists to line our streets with their masterpieces.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO