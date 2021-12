In an effort to streamline annual events, the National Potato Council recently announced it is combing their Annual Meeting with the Potato D.C. Fly-In. “We’ve moved our annual meeting to our Washington, what we’re calling, our Washington Summit which is in March,” NPC CEO Kam Quarles noted. “And what that allows us to do is to provide some real focused time at Expo exclusively on the things our exhibitors and attendees want to get done in regard to their businesses.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO