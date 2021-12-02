The Contemporary Art Society (CAS) is an independent charity that champions the collecting of outstanding contemporary art and craft for UK museum collections.

The Contemporary Art Society donates works of modern and contemporary art to 72 member museums and public galleries in the UK, where they are enjoyed by over 21 million visitors a year. Over 10,000 works have been donated to public collections since our foundation in 1910 – from Bacon, Freud, Hepworth and Moore in their day through to the influential artists of our own times.

The Contemporary Art Society is the Subject Specialist Network (SSN) for contemporary art in the UK, disseminating the latest knowledge and expertise for arts professionals through a year-round programme of workshops and conferences.

Based in London, we raise income through an international network of patrons and private collectors, ensuring that funding for art is distributed for the benefit of the whole nation.

This is an exciting time to join the Contemporary Art Society. In 2022 the Contemporary Art Society will focus on a complete overhaul of its website and integration of its acquisitions database. We have been developing this database for the past six years in readiness for it becoming a publicly accessible online resource. This fully funded work will be led by Un.titled, a creative digital agency. The Communications Manager will be the first point of contact on this initiative and responsible for overall management of the project.

You will be responsible for all external communications, ensuring that the brand and our values are reflected. This includes regular communications across all the departments, as well as campaigns for shorter term initiatives.

A successful track record in communications is essential, with a particular focus on the digital. An interest in and knowledge of contemporary art is desirable.

Based near Old Street, the successful applicant will form a vital part of a dynamic team of visual arts leaders and professionals.