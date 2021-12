Mike Robinson constantly seeks ways to do things better. When he took the helm at Double Diamond Fruit a few years ago, he standardized pooling and accounting practices to increase transparency among owners. In the orchard, he was one of the first to use louvered netting panels so he could capitalize on sunshine and cool without water. When hand blossom thinning got too expensive in the 1990s, he and some fellow managers cobbled together a predecessor of the orchard platform.

QUINCY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO