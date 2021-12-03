ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Black leaders join GOP in call for wider audit of state COVID money

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r18Ak_0dCTdxYd00

Connecticut received more than $1 billion in Cares Act money when COVID-19 first hit. Now, there are new questions about how that money was spent.

Republicans have been focusing on this issue for weeks and now some Democrats want Gov. Ned Lamont to order a wider audit of COVID-19 relief spending.

Black community activists joined GOP leaders at the state Capitol Thursday morning after two officials in West Haven were charged with stealing $636,000 in COVID-19 funds.

"We have a common interest in assuring that every Connecticut community, including Black and brown communities, receives their fair share of COVID-19 monies," said former Hartford City Councilmember Cynthia Jennings.

An outside audit is already looking into how towns spent their money, but Republicans want to audit the Lamont administration too. The governor says he's open to the idea.

"We have the state auditors who take a look at our numbers as well, keeping a close eye on how those numbers are going. And maybe another set of eyes to look at that would be fine by me," said Lamont.

After the arrest of the two West Haven officials, Gov. Lamont hired an outside firm to audit every town in the state. They want an itemized list of all spending. Was each item necessary to battle COVID, and was each expenditure allowed under federal rules?

But critics want the probe expanded to include the governor's office itself.

"Who is deciding how it's being dispersed? Because it sure wasn't me. Because nobody invited me to the party, because I'd have come," said former GOP Legislative candidate Rev. Ernestine Holloway.

Every dollar that the state of Connecticut has distributed so far is available online.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Senator James Lankford: President Biden Does Not Have Authority To Mandate Covid Vaccination For The National Guard

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about Oklahoma National Guard members who have refused COVID-19 vaccination are under threat of losing their pay. Lankford says the National Guard is under a governor’s authority unless they are active and sent overseas when they are under the leadership of the President of the United States. Lankford says Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said he will not mandate vaccines for the troops that are in Oklahoma command. Lankford is part of legislation that would push back on cutting off the pay of National Guard members who are unvaccinated. Lankford also discussed the Supreme Court listening to oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is about a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks. Lankford says he is confident the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade. When asked about Senator Jeanne Shaheen saying there will be a revolution if Roe v Wade is overturned, Lankford responded Shaheen is basically threatening Supreme Court Justices if they overturn Roe v Wade. Lankford also said that it is factually not true that overturning Roe v Wade will end abortion in America and it shows you the left’s main priority is the right to take the lives of children.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Pushing Bill To Pay Workers Who Refuse To Get Vaccines

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is now pushing a bill to pay workers who refuse their companies’ requirements to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A provision of SB 2 — one of four bills introduced as part of the governor’s campaign against vaccine and mask mandates — would pay unemployment benefits at taxpayers’ expense to workers fired because they refuse required safety protocols to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.
HEALTH
SFGate

House GOP leaders face calls to confront Islamophobia

WASHINGTON - House Republican leaders are facing calls to condemn Islamophobic remarks by members of their conference, amid mounting concern that their silence is enabling extremist rhetoric that contributes to bigotry and potential threats of violence toward Muslims. At a Capitol news conference Tuesday, all three Muslim lawmakers currently serving...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hartford City#Black Community#Gop Leaders#Democrats#Gop#Republicans
Shore News Network

New Jersey Democrats lock out the unvaccinated at state capitol day before legislators to vote on key bills

TRENTON, NJ – Unless you are vaccinated or have a test to prove you don’t have the virus, you won’t be allowed to enter the New Jersey Statehouse. Legislators in Trenton are scheduled to vote on dozens of bills in the chambers of both houses on Thursday, but Senator Joe Pennacchio voiced concerns about a decision by the unelected members of the State Capital Joint Management Commission that could stand in the way.
TRENTON, NJ
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Politicians Test Positive for COVID

(Harrisburg, PA) --Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a republican from Centre/ Mifflin, has announced that he has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Benninghoff was fully vaccinated for COVID -19 earlier this year and says in a statement that he was tested for Covid-19 prior to Thanksgiving after developing mild symptoms. He has not been in the Capitol since November 18 and, out of caution he has been quarantining since his test last week. Benninghoff says he's working from home as his offices in Bellefonte, Reedsville and Harrisburg continue to serve people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Morning Call

How Gov. Wolf fired a warning shot to Pennsylvania lawmakers on congressional redistricting

Let the games begin. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has fired the first shot in what could be the penultimate battle of his two-term tug-of-war with the Republican-controlled Legislature — drawing Pennsylvania’s new congressional district map. Districts must be redrawn every decade, using new data from the U.S. Census. Redistricting is required to account for population shifts, to ensure districts ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

High court to consider if GOP leaders can join voter ID suit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday it will consider whether North Carolina Republican legislative leaders can intervene in a federal court battle over a 2018 state voter ID mandate. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger want to formally step into a pending federal case to defend the law. […]
RALEIGH, NC
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy