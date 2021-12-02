Where are all of the PlayStations? How gamers are handling the global shortage

While the original Xbox retail unit announcement saw Bill Gates joined on stage at CES 2001 by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Microsoft needed a higher profile individual with even more muscle — albeit industry muscle — to announce the world’s most powerful console 18 years later: Geoff Keighley, and not at the usual yearly show that generally sees big reveals (well, the project was announced during E3 2019). Nope, in a completely unexpected move by Microsoft, the official reveal of the Xbox Series X remained dormant throughout E3 2019, until December 13th, at The Game Awards, where Xbox boss Phil Spencer casually dropped the reveal trailer. Then, not content with having only one console with an impressive accolade, Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox console ever built, on September 8th, 2020 — just two months before both consoles were due to launch on November 10th, kickstarting a new generation of Xbox console gaming.

