ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Can You Guess California's Most Popular TV Show During The Holidays?

By Zuri Anderson
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHM2V_0dCTcJwO00
Photo: Getty Images

The holidays are here , which means spending time with loved ones, enjoying time from work or school, and catching up on your favorite movies and programs. Some people sit down to watch some television with family and friends, as well. Many television shows also have Christmas or holiday-themed episodes or specials meant to entertain and teach an important lesson.

Since there are so many episodes dedicated to this time of the year, USDish looked for which television show Americans are watching the most. They even broke down state-by-state.

According to researchers, Californians are looking up The Simpsons the most during the holiday season! They're not alone, either. Fifteen other states also preferred the long-running cartoon, including Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, Alabama, Louisiana, Illinois, and Maine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bycJr_0dCTcJwO00
Photo: Courtesy of USDish

In fact, The Simpsons ranked as the second-most-searched program in the country, right behind The Office . The season seven episode, "Marge Be Not Proud," was the third-most-watched TV episode around Christmas, too.

Here were some other interesting findings from the study:

  • 60% of the most popular Christmas TV show episodes’ premieres aired between 2000 and 2009.
  • The Office snagged just two episodes in the top 15, but it blew away the competition in search volume during December 2020.

Click here to check out the full study.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

What’s the most-watched holiday TV show in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Holiday season is in full swing, families are beginning to spend their evenings watching popular shows by the lite Christmas tree and the holiday spirit is everywhere. But what role does Holiday TV play in annual traditions? USDISH uncovered which holiday episodes made the biggest mark on each of the fifty states. […]
UTAH STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Illinois' Most Popular Netflix Show in 2021

Netflix subscribers had the chance to watch more than 15,000 titles in 2021, and for Illinois residents, one clearly took the top. "Squid Game" was the most popular series in Illinois, according to HighSpeedInternet.com, which analyzed the five most popular Netflix shows using Google Trends data between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20, 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch to total...
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

Christmas movies on Netflix: The best holiday flicks and TV shows to stream

There’s no better way to spend your holidays off by cozying up on a couch and watching Christmas movies, and your streaming services have you covered this year. We searched through Netflix to find the true needles in the vast haystack of holiday titles, both movies and TV shows, to give you the guide you need to settle in and soak in the yuletide glee.
TV SHOWS
San Francisco Examiner

TV shows that reveal another side of California

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the rise of a certain kind of Los Angeles television show. Instead of exclusively depicting LA’s rich and famous, this newer crop of shows reflects a majority-minority city, where the median annual income is below $30,000 and, for most people, life is not all that glamorous.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Show#Tv Series#Christmas#Usdish#Americans#Californians#The Office
Insider

10 of the most shocking moments from popular TV shows this year

2021 ushered in popular shows with mind-blowing twists, shocking deaths, and unforeseen drama. "You" and "Mare of Easttown" took bloody turns that shook viewers to their cores. Warning: Spoilers ahead for popular shows like "You," "Ted Lasso," "WandaVision" and more. Il-nam's confession on Netflix's "Squid Game" left viewers reeling. On...
TV SERIES
Parade

Looking for Corny in Your Life? Then Find Out How to Watch The Holiday in 2021!

A romantic comedy written and directed by Nancy Meyers is always a delight for the heart and the eyes. (All that expensive-looking attire and those gorgeous kitchens!) But when Meyers set her fourth film, the 2006 movie The Holiday, at Christmastime, the extra oomph of cozy cheer made the movie impossible to resist.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
fox40jackson.com

'Friends' dominates list of most-viewed Thanksgiving-themed episodes

It’s not uncommon for popular television shows to tap into the spirit of the holiday season. Among the most-featured holidays is Thanksgiving, with characters facing both tense dramatics and comedic antics. This year, USDish has compiled a list of the most searched Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes, using viewership numbers and IMDb...
TV SHOWS
southernthing.com

Here's the most popular Christmas song in every state

Everybody has a favorite Christmas song -- and, apparently, every state does too. Watch the first trailer for 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1883'. We're finally getting a look at the early Dutton family in the first trailer for Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" prequel. Keep reading... Watch trailer for new Charlie Brown New...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas Streaming: How To Watch The New Holiday Special Online

If you have a kid in your house obsessed with Shaun the Sheep who has already watched every episode and movie, you will be happy to hear there’s a brand new special just in time for the holidays, and it’s already available. Don’t worry, you don’t have to fork over cash to add yet another DVD to your collection or brave the elements and rush to a crowded theater because you can watch Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas streaming from the comfort of your home and on a platform you most likely already have. Below we will break down how to watch the new animated holiday special online as well as some other great family friendly movies and shows.
GERMANY
Simplemost

When You Can Watch ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ And Other Classic Christmas Cartoons This Holiday Season

Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials. CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.
MOVIES
Simplemost

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Will Air On TV Just Once This Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
530
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy