ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden Announces New COVID Measures As The Omicron Variant Spreads

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307Ynx_0dCTcClJ00

President Joe Biden announced new measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic as the new Omicron variant sweeps across the globe. Speaking at the National Institutes of Health, Biden announced a nationwide campaign to ensure that all vaccinated Americans get a booster shot. Currently, around 100 million Americans who are eligible for the booster shot have not yet received it.

Pharmacies will be expanding the availability of appointments and will reach out to people via email, text messages, and phone calls to ensure they get their booster shots. In addition, Medicare will send out a notice to 63 million Americans, urging them to get a booster. Biden said the government will work with the AARP to help seniors get their booster shots.

President Biden also stressed the importance of getting children vaccinated against the virus. To help with this effort, the administration will be opening family vaccination clinics around the country. Some will be held at community health centers, while others will be mobile clinics allowing health officials to reach people who may not have a reliable means of transportation.

In addition, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program will pay healthcare providers to talk to families about the importance of vaccination.

The plan will also include a mandate that requires private insurance companies to cover 100% of the cost of at-home coronavirus testing kits . The Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Labor, and the Treasury Department will provide specific guidance about how many tests are covered in January.

The government will also be providing 50 million free testing kits to people who do not have private insurance.

The final part of the plan includes strengthening testing requirements for international travelers . Starting next week, all international travelers will have to provide proof of a negative test within one day of their departure to the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
milwaukeesun.com

Biden reveals plan to vaccinate the world

President Joe Biden has vowed to not force the nation into yet another lockdown as the new Covid-19 strain spreads. Apart from encouraging vaccination at home, Biden said the US ?must vaccinate the world.?. Biden outlined his coronavirus policy for the upcoming months in an op-ed published at USA Today...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

What do Biden's new travel restrictions mean for you?

Your last day of vacation abroad could be a lot less relaxing under President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 safety protocols for travelers entering the U.S. The more restrictive measures were announced Thursday, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was recently detected in the U.S., stirs up fears of another nasty wave of the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Omicron#Americans#Medicare#Medicaid#The Department Of Labor#The Treasury Department
Reuters

Coughing Biden says he has a cold

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A hoarse-sounding U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson. After a speech about the U.S. economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay. "I'm OK," Biden said....
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
AARP
WEKU

Potential 2024 rivals Harris and Buttigieg ally to sell Biden agenda

After months of infighting and public negotiation over their far-reaching legislation, Democrats are relying, in part, on the Biden administration's sales job over the coming months to try and salvage their shaky congressional majorities. Two of the administration's top spokespeople, Vice President Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, were making...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden opens winter battle against Covid as US braces for Omicron

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travelers and a surge in vaccination efforts as the new Omicron variant threatens to revive the pandemic. - Nationwide campaign - Biden said a surge in outreach on vaccines and booster shots was being launched, with a nationwide campaign targeting recipients of Medicare public health care.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wpde.com

As Biden pursues new COVID strategy, omicron adds to winter worries

“Experts say that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the weeks ahead in this winter, so we need to be ready,” President Joe Biden said Thursday. Public health officials had feared a new seasonal wave of infections even before the variant emerged, and the Biden administration unveiled several initiatives Thursday aimed at containing the spread of the virus in the coming months. The president outlined five major elements of the plan:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Age, Coronavirus Sharpen Focus on Biden’s Health

Perhaps if President Joe Biden's voice had not been so obviously strained as he delivered a speech outlining the nation's winter pandemic strategy, the commander in chief's common seasonal symptoms might not have raised eyebrows. But with Biden more notably hoarse as he discussed the week's jobs and unemployment numbers Friday, his personal physician put out a formal statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden unveils plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter

WASHINGTON — Reimbursements for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Tougher testing requirements for international travelers. More emergency response teams to aid states combating infection spikes. And another big push to get Americans vaccinated. Those are the latest steps to fight COVID-19 that President Joe Biden announced Thursday, after to senior administration officials briefed reporters Wednesday night on […] The post Biden unveils plan to blunt potential COVID surge this winter appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

111K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy