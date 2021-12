In general, the larger the arts institution, the slower it’s able to respond to the zeitgeist, and professional orchestras are no exception. Which makes it all the harder for such institutions to present art that reflects current events. But when the Seattle Symphony plays Joel Thompson’s “To Awaken the Sleeper” on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4, it’ll perform a work on the crest of the first wave of orchestral pieces inspired by the COVID-19 crisis — and other equally impactful events of 2020.

